Market rises for 2nd straight week supported by RBI policy, FII buying, earnings

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,371.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2,389.43 crore this week. Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive week that ended on October 9 supported by the positive domestic cues including the decent start of the earnings season, RBI's dovish stance and continued FIIs buying during the week. On the global front, optimism over further federal fiscal aid kept the investors’ sentiments high. Last week, BSE Sensex added 1,812.44 points or 4.68 percent to close at 40,509.49, while the Nifty50 jumped 497.25 points or 4.35 percent to end at 11,914.2 levels. The BSE Largecap index added 4 percent supported by the Wipro, Bandhan Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Cadila Healthcare. However, Vedanta, Bosch, Avenue Supermarts, ICICI Lombard and Power Grid fell 4-11 percent. BSE Smallcap index ended flat. Thyrocare Technologies, GTPL Hathway, Repco Home Finance, Greenpanel Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Shakti Pumps, Aarti Drugs and Morepen Laboratories rose 20-40 percent, while Srikalahasthi Pipes, Future Enterprises, Electrosteel Castings, Future Enterprises, RattanIndia Power, Central Bank of India and Future Consumer were down 10-25 percent. BSE Midcap Index ended marginally lower. Adani Transmission, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, AU Small Finance Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Apollo Hospitals were among major gainers, while losers included Future Retail, Adani Green Energy, Tata Consumer Products, Oberoi Realty and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. On the BSE Sensex, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, while Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies lost most of their market value. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT Index outperformed other indices with a gain of 8.5 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank (up 7.3%), Nifty Bank (up 7.2%) and Nifty PSU Bank Index (up 3%). However, Nifty Media Index underperformed with a loss of 2 percent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,371.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2,389.43 crore. However, so far in October, FIIs bought equities worth of 5,003.51 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,129.97 crore. This week, the Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar. It closed at 73.16 per dollar on October 9, against its October 1 closing of 73.14 per dollar. First Published on Oct 10, 2020 09:12 am