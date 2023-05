1/9 The Indian benchmark indices added over 1 percent amid volatility in the week ended May 12, supported by persistent FII buying, inline earnings from India Inc and mixed global data points.

2/9 In this week, the BSE Sensex gained 973.61 points or 1.59 percent to end at 62,027.9, and Nifty50 added 245.8 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 18,314.8.

3/9 The BSE Largecap Index gained 1.3 percent supported by IndusInd Bank, Marico, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Siemens, Godrej Consumer Products and Tata Motors - DVR. On the other hand, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Punjab National Bank, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro and UPL lost 5-11 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap index rose 1.3 percent led by Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Godrej Industries, Tata Elxsi, ABB India and Kansai Nerolac Paints. However, lowers were Bank Of India, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Abbott India.

5/9 The BSE Smallcap index added 1 percent with Jai Balaji Industries, Brightcom Group, Onward Technologies, Manorama Industries, Neuland Laboratories, Stylam Industries, Capacite Infraprojects, Sasta Sundar Ventures abd Kirloskar Brothers rising 20-34 percent. On the other hand, TCNS Clothing Co, Indiabulls Real Estate, Rail Vikas Nigam, Future Consumer, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Indian Bank, Sterling Tools, D-Link India, Faze Three, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem and Satin Creditcare Network fell 10-23 percent.

6/9 Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index added 4.2 percent, Bank index 2.6 percent, and Realty index was up 1.7 percent, while Nifty PSU Bank index fell 4 percent.

7/9 Among BSE Sensex companies, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market cap, followed by Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, ITC and Infosys lost the most of their market cap.

8/9 The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,750.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,261.98 crore. However, in the month till now, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 13,278.11 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,997.23 crore.