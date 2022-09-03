Market remains unchanged for the week amid mixed cues as FII buying continues

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.3 percent led by JSW Energy, Ashok Leyland, NHPC, Gland Pharma, TVS Motor Company, SJVN and Adani Power. However, losers were IDBI Bank, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Container Corporation of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Mphasis, New India Assurance Company, and Info Edge India.

The BSE Large-cap Index ended on a flat note. Gainers were Pidilite Industries, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Total Gas, Havells India and DLF. Losers included Hindalco Industries, PB Fintech, Shree Cements, Vedanta, Infosys and One 97 Communications.

Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost most in terms of market cap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and HDFC Bank added most market cap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.) On the sectoral front, BSE Information Technology index declined three percent and BSE Metal index shed two percent. On the other hand, BSE Telecom index rose nearly four percent, Realty index added three percent, and Capital Goods index rose 2.7 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to provide support to the Indian markets as they purchased Rs 1,305.54 crore of equities in the week gone by. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 230.25 crore. In the month of August, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 22,025.62 crore, and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,068.63 crore. In this week, Indian rupee ended marginally higher to end at 79.80 per dollar on September 2 against its August 26 closing of 79.87. Rakesh Patil

Market remained unchanged in the week ended September 2 as it witnessed high volatility on the back of mixed global cues after hawkish US Federal Reserve stance and rising inflation in Eurozone and Japan. On the other hand, better macro data and FII buying provided support at lower levels.For the week, BSE Sensex was down 30.54 points to close at 58,803.33 while the Nifty50 was down 19.4 points to end at 17,539.5 levels.The BSE Small-cap index rose 1.3 percent supported by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Best Agrolife, Reliance Power, Fineotex Chemical, DB Realty, Sasta Sundar Ventures, Zee Media Corporation, Tejas Networks, Kuantum Papers and Rossell India. However, losers were Future Lifestyle Fashions, RSWM, Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Hinduja Global Solutions, Deepak Fertilizers, Nath Bio-Genes and PDS.