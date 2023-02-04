Market rebounds in Budget week. FMCG, financials gather strength, outshine peer sectors

1/9

Rakesh Patil

Indian market erased previous week's losses in an extremely volatility week ended February 3 amid domestic as well as global events, including India's Union Budget 2023, turbulence by Adani saga, mixed earnings from India Inc, inline interest rate hike by Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), and persistent FIIs selling.For the week, the BSE Sensex added 1,510.98 points or 2.54 percent to close at 60,841.88 and Nifty50 rose 249.65 points or 1.41 percent to end at 17,854 levels.Among BSE Sensex, ITC added the most in terms of market cap followed by Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Consultancy Services. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Power Grid Corporation of India lost most of their market cap. [Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.]Among sectors, Nifty FMCG index added 3.5 percent, Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 3.3 percent, Nifty Bank index gained 2.86 percent and Nifty Information Technology index rose 2.79 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Oil & Gas index slipped over 9 percent, Nifty Metal index shed 7.6 percent and Nifty Energy index fell 6.3 percent.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 14,445.02 crore in this week, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 14,184.51 crore.In this week, the rupee declined against the dollar in the last week. Rupee closed 31 paise lower at 81.83 per dollar on February 3 against its January 27 closing of 81.52.The BSE Small-cap index gained 0.86 percent, led by Manaksia, Apar Industries, Data Patterns (India), Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Automotive Axles, Optiemus Infracom, GNA Axles and Sterling Tools. However, Heranba Industries, Monarch Networth Capital, PC Jeweller, Swan Energy, TCI Express, Hindustan Construction Company, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Arihant Capital Markets, Vimta Labs and Rushil Decor fell 15-30 percent.BSE Mid-cap Index inched up 0.45 percent led by Rajesh Exports, Indian Hotels Company, Dalmia Bharat, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Voltas, Clean Science & Technology, Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Vodafone Idea. However, Adani Power, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks and Gland Pharma down 10-22 percent.The BSE Large-cap Index added 0.42 percent with FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Shree Cements, ITC, SBI Cards & Payment Services, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Britannia Industries, Infosys and Mahindra and Mahindra rising 5-12 percent. On the other hand, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Divis Laboratories and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company lost 10-45 percent.