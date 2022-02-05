Market rebounds, gains over 2% in Budget week; FIIs selling continue

Market started the Budget week on a positive note and extended the rally in next two sessions on the back of growth oriented Budget. However, in the second half of the week, the market remained under pressure amid volatility due to continued FII selling on the back of weak PMI data, rising bond yields & crude oil prices, rate hike by BoE and hawkish ECB’s stance.

In the last week, BSE Sensex added 1,444.59 points (2.52 percent) to end at 58,644.82, while the Nifty50 rose 414.35 points (2.42 percent) to close at 17,516.3 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index rose 2.5 percent supported by NMDC, Divis Laboratories, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Marico, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies, ITC and Hindalco Industries.

The BSE Small-cap index gained 2.3 percent supported by Bharat Road Network, Jindal Drilling Industries, Ambika Cotton Mills, Elgi Equipments, MAS Financial Services, Nahar Poly Films with 30-47 percent gain.

BSE Mid-cap Index added 2.3 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, Info Edge India, Canara Bank, TVS Motor Company, Steel Authority of India, PI Industries, Biocon, United Breweries and Torrent Power.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Infosys and HCL Technologies in the last week. On the other hand, NTPC, Mahindra and Mahindra and Housing Development Finance Corporation lost the most in term of market value.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal index added 6.6 percent, Nifty Pharma index rose 4.6 percent and Nifty FMCG index added 3.6 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,695.27 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,923.71 crore.