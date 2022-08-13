Market rally continues on 4th week led by sustained FII buying, better earnings

The BSE Large-cap Index rose nearly 2 percent led by Zomato, Piramal Enterprises, Zydus Lifesciences, Hindalco Industries, Adani Transmission, Coal India, Adani Enterprises and UPL.

The BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1 percent, helped by Indraprastha Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Energy, Bharat Forge, Torrent Power, Cummins India, Bharat Electronics, Aditya Birla Capital and Steel Authority of India. However, losers included Natco Pharma, Abbott India, MRF, NHPC, 3M India and Alkem Laboratories.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1 percent with Wonderla Holidays, TGV Sraac, Forbes Gokak, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, BEML, Capacite Infraprojects, Diamines and Chemicals, Fairchem Organics, Gayatri Projects and Jagran Prakashan gained 20-28 percent. However, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Dynemic Products, Birla Tyres, Future Retail, Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores and Kirloskar Brothers lost 15-34 percent.

Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added most in terms of market cap, followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and UltraTech Cement lost most of their market cap.

On the sectoral front, BSE Metal added nearly 5 percent, BSE Capital Goods index rose 4 percent and BSE Power index gained 3.6 percent. However, BSE FMCG index fell 1 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying this week also as they bought Rs 7,850.12 crore of equities, on the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2,478.19 crore. However, in August, the FIIs bought equities worth Rs 14,841.66 crore, while DIIs sold equities worth Rs 4,243.78 crore.

The Indian rupee ended lower against the US dollar. The domestic currency fell 41 paise to end at 79.65 per dollar on August 12 against its August 5 closing of 79.24. Rakesh Patil

The stock market gained nearly 2 percent and continued the winning streak for the fourth consecutive week ended on August 12. The market started a holiday-shortened week on strong note and extended the rally as the week progressed amid supportive global markets after better US inflation data, sustained FII buying, falling dollar and global commodity prices, strong earnings and good monsoon.For the week, the BSE Sensex gained 1,074.85 points (1.84 percent) to end at 59,462.78, while the Nifty50 added 300.7 points (1.72 percent) to close at 17,698.2 levels.