Market posts smart gains as FIIs turn buyer; rupee slips further

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market posted smart gains in the volatile week ended February 17 amid rising concern over further rate hikes going ahead post release of key macroeconomic numbers and FIIs turning buyers after a long time.For the week, BSE Sensex added 319.87 points or 0.52 percent to close at 61,002.57, while Nifty50 shed 87.7 points or 0.49 percent to end at 17,944.2.BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.82 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Rajesh Exports, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Indian Overseas Bank, Adani Power, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank Of India and Tube Investments of India. However, Oil India, Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Glenmark Pharma, Schaeffler India and PI Industries rose 5-16 percent.