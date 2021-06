Last week, Indian market broke the four-week winning streak and settled with marginal losses amid weak global cues. BSE Sensex shed 130.31 points (0.24 percent) to close at 52,344.45, while the Nifty50 fell 115.95 points (0.73 percent) to end at 15,683.4 levels. BSE Midcap Index fell 3 percent, Smallcap index dropped 1.8 percent and Largecap index fell nearly 1 percent. Here's what expert expect this week:

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research | The market expects 15600 will act as a support and the technical factors seem aligned to support a sideways correction. Further, it is likely to continue for a few more trading sessions before the market resumes its upside momentum again.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | Markets are expected to witness some profit booking to a broad range-bound correction as news toggle between vaccinations and the new delta variant causing the third wave. Any form of credit incentive to supplement health care infrastructure would be good news for equities. However, off late, worst-hit sectors such as entertainment, aviation, malls and hospitality & leisure have remained in focus on talks around loosening of restrictions in some states. We suggest investors maintain a safe distance from these stocks rising on irrational exuberance. It would be prudent for investors to ride the bull wave in fundamental resilient companies only and avoid temptation in fancy fast-moving stocks.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Post strong uptrend rally the market is hovering in the range of 15450 to 15900/ 51900-52850 levels. The texture of the chart suggests 15400/51800 should be the sacrosanct level for the bulls and as long as it’s trading above the same, uptrend is likely to continue up to 15800-15900/52600-52850 levels. Further upside may also continue which could lift the index till 16050-16130/ 53100-53300. On the flip side, below 15400/51800, uptrend would be vulnerable. On the sector-specific front, Capital Goods, infrastructure, and Telecom stocks are likely to outperform in the near future.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | With no major event, global cues will continue to dictate the market trend. On the domestic front, the progress of the monsoon and updates on the vaccination drive will be closely watched. Indications are in the favor of further consolidation in the index but the bias would remain on the positive side till Nifty holds above 15,400. Meanwhile, participants should maintain their focus on the selection of stocks and use dips to gradually accumulate the fundamentally sound counters.

Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder and Head of Education, FYERS | With global risk sentiment deteriorating, further selling in the short-term cannot be ruled out as markets price-in the Fed's surprising shift in policy stance. The index has not closed below the 20-DMA for well over a month. Hence, this is the immediate support to watch out for. A closing below the 20-DMA could lead to a short-term correction towards 15200-15100 in the days ahead.