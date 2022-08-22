Market may see profit-booking, experts say Nifty can test 17,600-17,500

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities | The D-Street will focus on the macro trends during the week as the results season nears its end. There are also no significant macroeconomic events taking place, thus the focus will be on the FII trends and Brent crude. Shares worth more than Rs 18,500 crore have been purchased by FIIs in August, so far. The latest rally has been greatly aided by the FII buying. The market will be closely monitoring this trend because any reversal can cause a temporary blip. In light of recessionary worries, Brent crude prices are declining and are now trading at a six-month low of around $93.65. The markets will attempt to decipher the movements of the same in the future. Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President-Technical Research, Kotak Securities| Below 17900, the correction formation is likely to continue and the Nifty can retest 17,600-17,500. On the flip side, 17,900–17,950 will act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. A fresh uptrend is possible only if the index clears the resistance of 17950, which can then take the index to 18,050-18,150.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One | In the first half of the week, any bounce towards 17,800–17,875 is likely to get sold into. Traders are advised to lighten up longs and stay on the sidelines for a while. Aggressive traders can look to initiate bearish bets by keeping a strict exit strategy beyond 18,000. On the flip side, weak global cues may push the Nifty lower to 17,600–17,450. The overall trend still remains bullish. As the Nifty has rallied vertically from 16,400, profit booking is likely during the week. This view remains valid as long as 18,000 is not breached on a sustainable basis. The decline should be considered a healthy development for the next leg of the rally and be used to go long. Traders should continue with a stock-specific approach. Rakesh Patil

The Indian equity market closed the week gone by with moderate gains on August 19, continuing the winning streak for the fifth straight week, helped by sustained FII buying. For the week, the BSE Sensex gained 183.37 points (0.30 percent) to end at 59,646.15, while the Nifty added 60.50 points (0.34 percent) to close at 17,758.5.Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | The scheduled derivatives expiry will keep the participants busy this week. Global cues, especially from the US, and foreign flows will remain on the radar. The market may witness consolidation after five weeks of the successive rise and it would be healthy. We hardly saw any major decline in the index in the recent phases of consolidation, however, a lot would depend on the performance of US indices, where we see still see room for a further upside. We believe the 17,300-17,600 zone will provide a cushion to the Nifty during the week, while a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 may attract profit-booking.