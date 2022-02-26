Market lost over 3% amid Ukraine crisis: All sectors in the red, FII selling continues

Indian market tumbled more than 3 percent and extended the losing streak in the third straight week ended February 25 amid escalation of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the last week amid uncertainty over war-like situation and registered the biggest single day fall on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, however, witnessed a smart pull back after the US and UK imposed new sanction on Russia.

In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 1,974.45 points (3.41 percent) to end at 55,858.52, while the Nifty50 declined 617.9 points (3.57 percent) to close at 16,658.40 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index fell 4.6 percent with more than 100 stocks fell between 10-22 percent including Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Aegis Logistics, Urja Global, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, Soril Infra Resources, Olectra Greentech, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Syncom Formulations, Gayatri Projects, GE T&D India, R Systems International, Bharat Road Network and Elgi Equipments. On the other hand, Salasar Techno Engineering, Orient Bell, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Federal-Mogul Goetze and Vadilal Industries added 10-18 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index lost 2.5 percent dragged by Rajesh Exports, Ajanta Pharma, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bank Of India, Balkrishna Industries, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, New India Assurance Company, LIC Housing Finance, Indraprastha Gas and Kansai Nerolac Paints.

The BSE Large-cap Index shed 3.3 percent dragged by Indus Towers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, UPL, Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, SBI Life Insurance Company and Tata Motors - DVR.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services lost the most in terms of market value, followed Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid Corporation of India added the most in term of market value.

All the sectoral indices ended in the negative territory with Nifty Media index shed 7.6 percent, PSU Bank index declined 5.7 percent and Auto index slipped 4.6 percent.

The Indian rupee ended 63 paise lower at 75.29 per dollar on February 25 against its February 18 closing of 74.66.