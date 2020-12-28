Market likely to maintain positive momentum but expiry could add to the volatility: Experts

Indian markets managed to make a smart comeback last week after Monday's sell-off triggered by the emergence of a new COVID strain in the UK. Positive global cues such as the long-awaited Brexit as well as the US stimulus package helped indices recover. On a weekly basis, the market ended flat keeping the positive momentum intact. As we enter the final week of 2020, here's what experts have to say.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Going ahead, the market is likely to maintain its positive momentum as the COVID cases in India are consistently declining while the economy is showing recovery month after month. However, emerging risk pertaining to new coronavirus strain may limit upside. The monthly F&O expiry next week could add to the volatility, but the long-term market structure remains positive. Technically too, Nifty formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale, making higher lows from last three sessions. Now, it has to continue to hold above 13600 zones to witness a fresh rally towards new lifetime high of 13850- 14000 zones, while on the downside major support exists at 13500-13300 levels. We would advise investors to accumulate quality stocks on dips while traders should look at booking profit intermittently.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | For the next few days, traders need to be extra cautious, as the market has entered the zone of volatility. It would keep the market swinging between the broader range of 13900 and 13400 levels. The break of the trading range would stabilize the market and would start trending in that direction. The flow from the foreign institutions has slowed during the week that bought equities to the tune of Rs 1300 crore till Thursday, as compared to Rs 11600 crore (approximately) of investments in the previous week. However, it could be due to shorter week and ahead of the eve of Christmas. In the coming week, traders are strictly advised to be stock specific.

Subash Gangadharan, Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities | The short-term trend continues to remain down. However, with the intermediate uptrend still intact, we think the recent correction may have possibly bottomed out the market as strong price action was seen in the last three sessions. It is important that the recent lows of 13131 are not broken for the uptrend to sustain.