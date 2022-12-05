Market likely to consolidate ahead of RBI policy, Europe Q3 GDP and will track oil prices, say experts

Ajit Mishra, VP-Technical Research, Religare Broking | Indications are in the favour of further consolidation in the index but the tone would remain positive as long as the Nifty holds 18,300. Since all sectors are participating in the move, traders should utilise this phase to add quality names on dips. Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | After rallying 4%, the market seems to have taken a pause and is likely to consolidate for the next few days. However, the overall trend remains positive, with the Nifty headed towards 19,000. Markets will take cues from the RBI’s policy meeting and we expect them to tone down its stance, given the positive macro data and dovish commentary from Jerome Powell. Investors will also track the outcome of the Gujarat state election. A result in favour of the BJP would add to continued momentum as it would mean stability and set the stage for the 2024 national election. Other key data lined up during the week are US & India Service PMI, Europe Q3 GDP and US Jobless claim data. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities | Dalal Street will focus on macro trends. Markets may be dominated by global news flows and steps taken by different governments to shore up their economies. On the economy front, Q2FY23 real GDP grew by 6.3%, while GST collections for October (collected in November) stood at Rs 1.469 lakh crore (September: Rs 1.517 lakh crore). Global markets also continued to rally in the past week on hopes of (1) a softening in global inflation and (2) the reopening of China. Global markets are cautious as investors are closely monitoring news from China over its Covid policy and look ahead to the US non-farm payrolls data. The price cap on Russian crude by the European Union is expected to kick in from December 5. Rakesh Patil

The Indian benchmark share indices continued the momentum for the second consecutive week and rose to fresh all-time highs in the week ended December 2 amid positive cues. In the week gone by, the Sensex rose 574.86 points, or 0.92 percent, to end at 62,868.5 and the Nifty added 183.35 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 18,696.1.Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities | A number of events that can influence the market are scheduled this week. Statistics on the trade balance between the US and China, the world's two biggest economies, are expected during the week. China will share its MoM and YoY inflation rates as well. These developments will be closely watched by investors throughout the world since they could decide the direction of the global indexes. Back home, the focus will be on the RBI's interest rate decision. The CPI fell below 7% in October after three straight rate increases of 50 basis points. As a result, the market anticipates a rate increase of 35 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps. The primary monitorable will be the MPC's forecast and views on inflation and economic expansion.