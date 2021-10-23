Market last week: FIIs selling, muted Q2 nos; mid, smallcap underperform

Despite hitting new milestones in the week ended October 22, the market ended lower amid volatile due FIIs selling, weak global markets and muted Q2 results.

In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 484.33 points (0.79 percent) to close at 60,821.62, while the Nifty50 declined 223.65 points (1.21 percent) to close at 18,114.9 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index declined over 5 percent with nearly 100 stocks fell 10-22 percent including SREI Infrastructure Finance, DCM Shriram, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Balaji Amines and Angel Broking. However, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, Jindal Worldwide, SML Isuzu and Transport Corporation of India rose 20-40 percent

BSE Mid-cap Index shed over 4 percent dragged by Jubilant FoodWorks, IRCTC, IDBI Bank, Voltas, Oil India, Whirlpool of India, Indian Hotels Company, ICICI Securities and Info Edge India. However, Federal Bank, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Union Bank of India and TVS Motor Company remained among major gainers.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 1.5 percent with Avenue Supermarts, Havells India and Berger Paints India falling over 10 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Adani Transmission and Bank Of Baroda were the major gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints in the last week. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, gained the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG and Metal indices lost 6 percent and 5.4 percent respectively, while Nifty PSU Bank index added 4 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 7,353.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,504.40 crore. However, till now in the month of September, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 9,869.93 crore and DIIs also sold equities of Rs 4,956.24 crore.