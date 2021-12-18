MARKET NEWS

English
Market last week: 2-week gaining momentum snapped as FIIs continue selling, IT stocks outperform

Except Nifty IT (up 2 percent) all other sectoral indices closed in the red with Nifty Realty index fell over 8 percent, Nifty Media down 8 percent and Nifty PSU Bank index fell 7.7 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 18, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Market broke the two-week winning streak as the benchmark indies remained under selling pressure throughout the week ended December 17 amid uncertain global cues post the central bank’s policy outcome, rising concern over Omicron, continues FIIs selling and consistent profit booking at higher levels.
In the last week, BSE Sensex declined 1,774.93 points (3 percent) to finish at 57,011.74, while the Nifty50 fell 526.1 points (3 percent) to close at 16,985.2 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index shed 4.5 percent with Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Godrej Properties, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Bajaj Holdings & Investment lost 10 percent each.
The BSE Large-cap Index fell 3 percent dragged by Hindustan Zinc, Tata Motors - DVR, Bank Of Baroda, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv, Indus Towers, ITC and Bajaj Finance. Gainers included Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Wipro, Adani Total Gas, Power Grid Corporation of India and Infosys.
The BSE Small-cap index declined 2.7 percent dragged by Network 18 Media & Investments, Aurum Proptech, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Construction Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, DB Realty and Reliance Communications. However, Suvidhaa Infoserve Borosil, Precision Wires, Urja Global, Tata Teleservices, Brightcom Group, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and PTC Industries rose over 20 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed Housing Development Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Infosys, Wipro and Power Grid Corporation of India added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Housing Development Finance Corporation, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Infosys, Wipro and Power Grid Corporation of India added the most in terms of market value.
Except Nifty IT (up 2 percent) all other sectoral indices closed in the red with Nifty Realty index fell over 8 percent, Nifty Media down 8 percent and Nifty PSU Bank index fell 7.7 percent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in this month till now, as they sold equities worth Rs 26,687.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 20,041.94. In this week, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 10,452.27 crore, and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 6,341.14 crore.
The Indian rupee continued the fall in the last with rupee ended 30 paise lower at 76.08 on December 17 against its December 10 closing of 75.78.
Rakesh Patil
