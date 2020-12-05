PlusFinancial Times
Market Jumps 2% On GDP Data, RBI Policy And Vaccine Development News

In the last week, Indian rupee closed at 73.78 per dollar on December 4, against its November 27 closing of 74.05 per dollar.

Rakesh Patil
Dec 5, 2020 / 09:37 AM IST
Market continued its rally in the fifth consecutive week ended on December 4 with benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs during the week supported by the global as well as domestic cues including development on Covid vaccine, renewed US fiscal stimulus talks, better than expected GDP data, better November sales numbers and RBI's accommodative stance with key rates unchanged and upward revision of GDP numbers.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 929.83 points or 2.10 percent to close at 45079.55 and while the Nifty50 gained 289.55 points or 2.23 percent to end at 13,258.50 levels.
BSE Small-cap index gained 2.6 percent with Olectra Greentech, JMC Projects, Sadbhav Engineering, Vikas WSP, Ramky Infrastructure, Simplex Infrastructures and Tata Chemicals up 25-57 pecent. However, CSB Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, 63 Moons Technologies, Future Lifestyle Fashions lost 7-11 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 2.8 percent with Adani Power, IRCTC, Adani Transmission rose 15-54 percent, while losers were Future Retail, Shriram Transport and Emami.
The BSE Large-cap Index added 2.5 percent supported by GAIL India, Interglobe Aviation, Bank Of Baroda, ONGC and DLF, while losers included HDFC Bank, Ambuja Cements and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
On the BSE Sensex, Maruti Suzuki added the most in terms of market value, followed by Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, TCS and SBI, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank lost most of their market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed the other indices followed by the Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal (up 8 percent).
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,206.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,090.52 crore.
In the last week Indian rupee rose 27 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.78 per dollar on December 4, against its November 27 closing of 74.05 per dollar.
