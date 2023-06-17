Market inches closer to record levels; rupee at six-week high

1/9 After remaining in the consolidation mode in the previous two weeks, the market gained more than 1 percent and also extended the winning streak for the fourth consecutive week ended on June 16 with supporting domestic and global data points.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex gained 1.21 percent or 758.95 points to finish at 63,384.58, and Nifty50 rose 1.41 percent or 262.6 points to end at 18,826.

3/9 BSE Mid-cap Index gained 3 percent with IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Delhivery, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rajesh Exports, Ashok Leyland, PI Industries, Laurus Labs, Godrej Properties, Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Godrej Industries and Deepak Nitrite rising 7-14 percent.

4/9 The BSE Small-cap index surged nearly 3 percent with Jay Bharat Maruti, Mishtann Foods, Wockhardt, Aurionpro Solutions, PTC Industries, TruCap Finance, Godawari Power & Ispat and SEPC rising over 20 percent each.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1.5 percent supported by Avenue Supermarts, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Tata Motors- DVR, Zydus Lifesciences and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Asian Paints, while Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and State Bank of India lost the most of their marketcap.

7/9 All the sectoral indices ended in the green with BSE Realty index gained nearly 4 percent, Healthcare index added 3.6 percent, BSE FMCG index rose 3.3 percent an BSE Metal index added 3.2 percent.

8/9 In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,645.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,319.21 crore.