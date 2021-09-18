Market hits fresh high helped by govt reforms, positive data points

Indian market continued the upward momentum with benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs and Sensex comfortably closing above 59,000 level in the week ended September 17, helped by positive data points and government reforms.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 59,737.32 and 17,792.95 on September 17, respectively. However, for the week, BSE Sensex added 710.82 points (1.21 percent) to close at 59,015.89, while the Nifty50 rose 215.95 points (1.24 percent) to end at 17,585.2 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.4 percent with Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, JSW Energy and New India Assurance Company adding 10-39 percent each. On the other hand, Future Retail, Steel Authority of India, Adani Green Energy, Rajesh Exports, AU Small Finance Bank and Oberoi Realty were among the major losers.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1.3 percent led by Thirumalai Chemicals, Surya Roshni, RPSG Ventures, Reliance Infrastructure, BLS International Services, Simplex Infrastructures and Fineotex Chemical with 20-41 percent gains each. However, Ajmera Realty, Walchandnagar Industries, Liberty Shoes and Soril Infra Resources fell 10-17 percent each.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1.2 percent supported by the Interglobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Indus Towers and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, Lupin and Hindustan Unilever were the major losers.

On the BSE Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India and HCL Technologies in the week gone by. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Media index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 13 percent and PSU Bank index rose 5 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Metal and Realty indices fell 1 percent each.

In the week gone by, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,545.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 2,292.49 crore.