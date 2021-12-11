Market gains nearly 2% on supportive RBI policy; ignores new virus concern

The market continued winning streak in the second week ended December 10 amid volatility. The market started the week on a negative note amid weak global cues on the back of uncertainties surrounding the new covid variant, however, recovered smartly in the next two sessions on easing fears of a new virus. However, investors sentiment also get boosted after RBI’s monetary policy committee kept the key rates unchanged with an accommodative stance.

In the last week, BSE Sensex added 1,090.21 points (1.88 percent) to close at 58,786.67, while the Nifty50 rose 314.6 points (1.82 percent) to end at 17,511.3 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index rose 3 percent with over 100 stocks gave double-digit return including Network 18 Media & Investments, Reliance Communications, Hindustan Construction Company, 63 Moons Technologies, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, and Ramky Infrastructure. However, Nxtdigital, HCL Infosystems, Panacea Biotec, Prime Focus, AAVAS Financiers, Indraprastha Medical Corporation were the amongst the major losers.

BSE Mid-cap Index gained 2 percent supported by the IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, IDFC First Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and ABB India, while losers were JSW Energy, Whirlpool of India, Oil India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.

The BSE Large-cap Index added nearly 2 percent. Gainers were Adani Total Gas, Siemens, DLF, Hindalco Industries and Motherson Sumi Systems, while losers were SBI Cards & Payment Services, Coal India, Divis Laboratories and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India in the past week. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

All the sectoral indices closed on positive note in the last week, with Nifty Media index outperformed the other sectoral indices with a gain of 9 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (up 6 percent) and Metal (up 5 percent).

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 9,203.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 7,212.34 crore. However, in the month of December till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 16,235.19 crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 13,700.80.