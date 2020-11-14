Market gains for 2nd straight week with FIIs support; rupee slips

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 19,832.94 crore. Rakesh Patil Market extended the gains for the second consecutive week ended November 13 ignoring weak domestic data and rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Meanwhile, FIIs support helped the indices to gain more than 3 percent. Last week, BSE Sensex rose 1549.94 points or 3.69 percent to close at 43,443, while the Nifty50 jumped 456.4 points or 3.72 percent to end at 12,720 levels. The BSE Largecap Index added 3.7 percent supported by the Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Interglobe Aviation, while SBI Cards, Cipla, Marico and HCL Technologies were among major losers. BSE Midcap Index gained 3 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Indian Hotels Company, New India Assurance Company, Bajaj Holdings and M&M Financial Services rose 10 percent each, while Bayer CropScience, Torrent Power, Muthoot Finance and Larsen & Toubro Infotech were among major losers. BSE Smallcap index rose 2.7 percent led by the S H Kelkar & Company, Prabhat Dairy, Snowman Logistics, Gati, Somany Home Innovation, Puravankara and Indiabulls Real Estate, while Transpek Industry, Ipca Laboratories, Shankara Building Products, Dish TV India, Neuland Laboratories and Jaiprakash Power Ventures lost 9-14 percent. On the BSE Sensex, Bajaj Finance added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, while Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Technologies lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 7 percent followed by Nifty Realty (up 6.5%), Nifty Bank (up 6%). In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 19,832.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 13,511.21 crore. However, in the month of October till now FIIs bought equities worth Rs 33,232.35 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of Rs 20,301.07 crore. On Weekly basis, the Indian ended 40 paise lower against the US dollar. It closed at 74.60 per dollar on November 13, against its November 6 closing of 74.20 per dollar. First Published on Nov 14, 2020 10:30 am