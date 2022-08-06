Market gains amid high volatility with focus on RBI policy, geopolitical tensions, strong earnings

BSE Mid-cap Index added 1.7 percent with Kansai Nerolac Paints, JSW Energy, IDFC First Bank, IDBI Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Natco Pharma rose 10-24 percent. However, losers included Godrej Properties, Balkrishna Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Max Financial Services, Cummins India and Bharat Heavy Electricals.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 1.4 percent with PB Fintech, Zomato, One 97 Communications Paytm and Interglobe Aviation gaining 11-21 percent. However, losers were Indus Towers, GAIL India, Britannia Industries, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company and DLF.

Among BSE Sensex, Infosys added most in terms of marketcap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank lost most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, BSE Information Technology rose 3 percent, BSE Power index added 2.87 percent and BSE Auto index added 2.22 percent. However, BSE Realty index shed 3 percent.

After a long time the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for the full week as they bought Rs 6,991.54 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers as they sold equities worth of Rs 1,765.59 crore.

The Indian rupee witnessed a rangebound movement in the last week and ended on flat note at 79.24 per dollar on August 5 against its July 29 closing of 79.26. Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market continued to rise with the key indices gaining more than 1 percent each in the week ended August 5. After starting the week on a strong note amid positive global markets, healthy corporate earnings, better auto sales data for August month and FIIs turning net buyers, the market for rest of the week, witnessed high volatility.For the week, BSE Sensex added 817.68 points (1.42 percent) to end at 58,387.93, while the Nifty50 rose 239.25 points (1.39 percent) to close at 17,397.5 levels.The BSE Small-cap index jumped 2 percent led by Subex, SpiceJet, Nazara Technologies, Filatex India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Navneet Education and HLE Glascoat. On the other hand, Birla Tyres, Future Enterprises, Brightcom Group, Future Retail, KBC Global and Neuland Laboratories were among major losers.