Market falls in truncated week on rate hike worries

1/9 After starting the week on a firm note amid large deal seen in the Adani group stocks, the market erased all the gains in the Thursday's session on rising concerns over Fed rate hike, which led to the extended selling in the last session of the week.

2/9 During the week, BSE Sensex shed 673.84 points or 1.12 percent to close at 59,135.13 while Nifty50 lost 181.45 points or 1.03 percent to end at 17,412.90.

3/9 The BSE Large-cap Index shed 0.82 percent dragged by Indus Towers, One 97 Communications, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Bajaj Finance, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Ambuja Cements and Mahindra and Mahindra. However, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas added over 20 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index ended on a flat note. Gland Pharma, Delhivery, Bank Of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Polycab India were among the laggards. Gainers included Adani Power, JSW Energy, Max Healthcare Institute, Power Finance Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics and Cummins India.

5/9 The BSE Small-cap index ended marginally higher. Seamec, Olectra Greentech, Deep Polymers, Sequent Scientific, Asian Energy Services, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, WPIL and SVP Global Textiles rose more than 20 percent each, while losers were Hinduja Global Solutions, GRM Overseas, RPG Life Sciences, Oricon Enterprises, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Home First Finance Company India, Cressanda Solution and Jyoti Resins and Adhesives.

6/9 Among Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ITC added the most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

7/9 On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty index shed over 3 percent, PSU Bank lost 2.8 percent and Nifty Bank declined nearly 2 percent. On the other hand, Nifty energy and oil & gas indices rose 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

8/9 The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,769.68 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,211.97 crore. However, in this month so far FIIs and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 14,361.85 crore and 6,929.35 crore.