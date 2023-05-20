Market falls amid volatility; FII buying continues, rupee dips further

1/9 After started the week on a positive note, the market remained under pressure for next three sessions but Friday’s gains helped trim the losses amid extended FIIs support and better earnings report.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex fell 298.22 points or 0.48 percent to end at 61,729.68, and Nifty50 shed 111.4 points or 0.60 percent to close at 18,203.40.

3/9 The BSE Small-cap index was up 0.4 percent. Repro India, Aurionpro Solutions, Shakti Pumps (India), Ddev Plastiks Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, and Indo Amines rose 24-45 percent. On the other hand, Shreyas Shipping, Subex, Automotive Axles, JK Tyre and Industries, Ethos, National Fertilizers, TV Today Network, Thirumalai Chemicals, and Solara Active Pharma Sciences fell 10-20 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index ended on a flat note. Losers included Gland Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, JSW Energy, Rajesh Exports, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Gainers were The Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare Institute, Exide Industries, AU Small Finance Bank, Honeywell Automation, Persistent Systems, and Oil India.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index shed 0.6 percent. Losers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Avenue Supermarts, Divis Laboratories, Siemens and SRF, while gainers included DLF, Tata Motors - DVR, Hero MotoCorp, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), IndusInd Bank, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato and Indian Oil Corporation.

6/9 The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4098.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 677.45 crore in the week gone by. However, in the month till now, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 17,376.31 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 4,674.68 crore.

7/9 Among sectors, Nifty Pharma index fell 3 percent, Media index down 2 percent, and Oil & Gas index down 1.8 percent, while Nifty Realty and Information Technology indices rose 1 percent each.

8/9 Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank added the most of their marketcap.