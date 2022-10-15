Market falls amid mixed data, FII selling; Realty index hit hardest

Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services added most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

During the week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 9,941.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 7,030.96 crore. So far in October, FII divested Rs 9,978.26 crore, while DII pumped in Rs 8,055.05 crore.

During the week, the rupee fell further and touched a fresh record low of 82.69. However, domestic currency ended marginally lower at 82.36 per dollar on October 14 against its October 7 closing of 82.32. Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index shed 4.2 percent, Media index fell 3.6 percent and Energy index lost 3 percent. However, Nifty Information Technology index added 0.8 percent.

After a good bounce in the previous week, the Indian market witnessed revival of selling pressure this week amid mixed cues such as minutes from the US Fed, slightly above-expectation US inflation data, five-month high inflation in India, and 18-month low August IIP also dampened the sentiment. However, decline in India's wholesale inflation, falling crude oil prices, relief rally in global markets supported the buying interest.For the week, the BSE Sensex shed 271.32 points or 0.46 percent to close at 57,919.97, while the Nifty50 fell 128.95 points or 0.74 percent to end at 17,185.7 levels. However, till now in October, the two benchmarks gained 0.86 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.The BSE Mid-cap Index fell 2.6 percent. Adani Power, PB Fintech, Samvardhana Motherson International, Indian Hotels Company, Biocon, Max Financial Services, Ashok Leyland, JSW Energy, Delhivery, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ACC, 3M India, The Ramco Cements, Abbott India, Bharat Electronics and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 5-10 percent.The BSE Small-cap index shed 2.2 percent dragged by Ruby Mills, India Cements, Suzlon Energy, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Power Mech Projects, J Kumar Infraprojects, Welspun Corp, Vakrangee, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and Timex Group India. On the other hand, Atul Auto, Gayatri Projects, Jindal Drilling Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, EKI Energy Services, Black Box, Ugar Sugar Works, Pennar Industries and JMC Projects (India) added 15-30 percent.The BSE Large-cap Index declined 1 percent with Adani Wilmar, Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Wipro, Adani Transmission, Havells India, Nykaa, United Spirits, Indus Towers and SBI Life Insurance Company lost 5-13 percent.