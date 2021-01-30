Market falls 5% on profit booking ahead of Budget 2021

Market witnessed continuous selling throughout the truncated week ended January 29 amid volatility due to monthly expiry, FII selling and weak global markets. Meanwhile, market participants also booked profit ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on February 1.

Last week, BSE Sensex slipped 2,592.77 points or 5.3 percent to end at 46,285.77 and while the Nifty50 fell 737.3 points or 5 percent to finish at 13,634.60 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index slipped 5 percent dragged by the Piramal Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, while Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended with marginal gains. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

BSE Mid-cap Index declined 3.6 percent with Info Edge India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Aditya Birla Fashion, Vodafone Idea, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shed 10-18 percent, while gainers were Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Cummins India, TVS Motor Company, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Supreme Industries.

BSE Small-cap index shed 2.3 percent dragged Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Vakrangee, Apollo Tyres, Astec Lifesciences, DCB Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings and Suven Life Sciences. However, gainers were IIFL Finance, Majesco, Cosmo Films, Solara Active Pharma and Salasar Techno Engineering.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation, while Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and ICICI Bank added most of their market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT, Auto and Energy lost more than 6 percent each and Infra sector lost 5 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 12,096.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3,788.98 crore. However, in the month of January FII bought equities worth Rs 8,980.81 crore and DII sold equities worth Rs 11,970.54 crore.