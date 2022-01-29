MARKET NEWS

    Market extends sell-off in second week; IT, realty worst hit, PSU banks outshine

    Among sectors, Nifty Information Technology index lost 6 percent, Nifty Realty index declined 5 percent and Nifty Metal index fell 4.4 percent. However, Nifty PSU Bank index added 7 percent.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 29, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Market extended the sell-off in the second consecutive (truncated) week ended January 28 amid high volatility due to continues FIIs selling and weak global cues due to Hawkish Fed stance and rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.
    In the last week, BSE Sensex declined 1,836.95 points (3.11 percent) to end at 57,200.23, while the Nifty50 lost 515.2 points (2.92 percent) to close at 17,101.95 levels.
    The BSE Small-cap index shed 3.4 percent dragged by more than 40 stocks, which were down 10-23 percent including Lux Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Vikas Lifecare, Urja Global, Mahindra Logistics, Kriti Industries (India) and APL Apollo Tubes. On the other hand, Sharda Cropchem, Orient Bell, PSP Projects, Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers, HT Media, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, MMTC and TV18 Broadcast rose 11-58 percent.
    BSE Mid-cap Index fell 3 percent. Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Foodworks, The Ramco Cements, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Properties, PI Industries and P&G Hygiene and Health Care shed 8-15 percent, while Canara Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Union Bank of India, Federal Bank and Bank Of India added 5-10 percent.
    The BSE Large-cap Index plunged 2.8 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation, Wipro, Titan Company, Pidilite Industries and Havells India. However, gainers included Bank Of Baroda, Cipla, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.
    On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HDFC Bank in the last week. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    Among sectors, Nifty Information Technology index lost 6 percent, Nifty Realty index declined 5 percent and Nifty Metal index fell 4.4 percent. However, Nifty PSU Bank index added 7 percent.
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 22,158.15 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 10,849.40 crore. However, in the month till now FIIs sold equities of Rs 37,721.87 crore and DIIs purchased equities of Rs 18,279.75 crore.
    In the last week, the Indian rupee fell further by losing 62 paise to end at 75.04 per dollar on January 28 against its January 21 closing of 74.42.
    Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 08:24 am
