Market extends gains with FII support; PSU banks gain, rupee recovers

For the week, BSE Sensex rose 652.7 points or 1.10 percent to end at 59,959.85, while the Nifty50 added 210.5 points or 1.19 percent to close at 17,786.8 levels. BSE Mid-cap Index added 1 percent led by the Bank Of India, SJVN, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indraprastha Gas, Union Bank of India, Power Finance Corporation, Canara Bank and Bharat Forge. On the other hand, Gland Pharma, Schaeffler India, Laurus Labs, Delhivery, Page Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Tata Elxsi lost between 5 percent and 14 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1 percent supported by the Tata Motors - DVR, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Steel, United Spirits, Punjab National Bank, Adani Total Gas, NTPC and Larsen & Toubro.

The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent with D-Link India, Infibeam Avenues, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bharat Bijlee, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Capital Services, J Kumar Infraprojects, Sasken Technologies, Rama Steel Tubes, Tourism Finance Corp of India, Dhani Services, HPL Electric & Power, IIFL Finance and Ramky Infrastructure adding 15-31 percent. However, Sharda Cropchem, Bombay Dyeing, Rajratan Global Wire, KPI Green Energy, Thirumalai Chemicals, CarTrade Tech, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Cantabil Retail India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sumitomo Chemical India, Apcotex Industries, DCM Nouvelle, Ruby Mills and Metro Brands added 7-13 percent. On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index rose 5 percent, Nifty auto index added 4 percent and Nifty Oil & Gas index gained 3.2 percent. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG index lost 0.7 percent.

Among BSE Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv lost most of their marketcap gained during the week. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

During the week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,986.25 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,240.47 crore. However, in the month of October till now FII sold equities worth Rs 4,667.67 crore, while DII bought equities worth Rs 10,384.07 crore. During the week, Indian rupee recovered some lost ground against the US dollar as it ended 39 paise higher at 82.47 per dollar on October 28 against its October 21 closing of 82.86. Rakesh Patil

Market extended its winning streak for the second consecutive week (Diwali Week) and rose 1 percent on the back of better US GDP data, positive earnings, FII support and appreciation in rupee.