Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Market extends gains for 2nd straight week; mid & small-cap end in red

Here are the key highlights from the week gone by

Rakesh Patil
August 14, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Gradual opening of the economy and positive global cues lifted the market to fresh record-high levels in the week ended August 13.
Indian market continued to rise for the second consecutive week ended August 13. Gradual opening of the economy and positive global cues lifted the market to fresh record-high levels. Here are the key highlights from the week gone by:
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 55,487.79 and 16,543.60, on August 13. However, for the week, BSE Sensex rose 1,159.57 points (2.13 percent) to close at 55,437.29, while the Nifty50 added 290.9 points (1.79 percent) to end at 16529.10 levels.
Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 55,487.79 and 16,543.60, on August 13. On a weekly basis, BSE Sensex rose 1,159.57 points (2.13 percent) to close at 55,437.29, while the Nifty50 added 290.9 points (1.79 percent) to end at 16529.10 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1.5 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Bharti Airtel. However, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements and Motherson Sumi Systems fell 6-15 percent.
BSE Largecap Index rose 1.5 percent led by Tech Mahindra, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Bharti Airtel. However, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements and Motherson Sumi Systems fell 6-15 percent.
The BSE Small-cap shed 1.7 percent with Quick Heal Technologies, Manappuram Finance, GIC Housing Finance, Aarti Surfactants, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Huhtamaki India, Jaiprakash Associates, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Automotive Axles slipped 14-21 percent, However, NELCO, Globus Spirits, Tejas Networks, Albert David, GTPL Hathway and Shriram City Union Finance gained 19-33 percent.
BSE Smallcap shed 1.7 percent. Quick Heal Technologies, Manappuram Finance, GIC Housing Finance, Aarti Surfactants, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Huhtamaki India, Jaiprakash Associates, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Automotive Axles slipped 14-21 percent. However, NELCO, Globus Spirits, Tejas Networks, Albert David, GTPL Hathway and Shriram City Union Finance gained 19-33 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index slipped over 1 percent dragged by the Vodafone Idea, CRISIL, Adani Power, IDFC First Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and The Ramco Cements. However, gainers were Abbott India, Cummins India, Gland Pharma, IRCTC and AU Small Finance Bank.
BSE Midcap index slipped over 1 percent dragged by Vodafone Idea, CRISIL, Adani Power, IDFC First Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and The Ramco Cements. Gainers included Abbott India, Cummins India, Gland Pharma, IRCTC and AU Small Finance Bank
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys and HCL Technologies in the last week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and ITC lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value last week, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and ITC lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT outperform other indices with a gain of over 4 percent and Nifty Energy and Infra indices rose 1 percent each, on the other hand, Nifty Pharma index lost over 3 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty IT outperformed other indices, adding 4 percent and Nifty Energy and Infra indices rose 1 percent each. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index lost over 3 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 879.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 636.38 crore. However, in the month of August till now, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,495.24 crore and DIIs also bought equities worth of Rs 1,533.22 crore.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 879.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 636.38 crore. So far in August, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 3,495.24 crore and DIIs also bought equities worth Rs 1,533.22 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee fell against the US dollar as it closed marginally lower at 74.24 on August 13 against its August 6 closing of 74.15.
Last week, the Indian rupee fell against the US dollar as it closed marginally lower at 74.24 on August 13 against its August 6 closing of 74.15.
