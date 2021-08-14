Market extends gains for 2nd straight week; mid & small-cap end in red

Indian market continued to rise for the second consecutive week ended August 13. Gradual opening of the economy and positive global cues lifted the market to fresh record-high levels. Here are the key highlights from the week gone by:

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their fresh record high levels of 55,487.79 and 16,543.60, on August 13. On a weekly basis, BSE Sensex rose 1,159.57 points (2.13 percent) to close at 55,437.29, while the Nifty50 added 290.9 points (1.79 percent) to end at 16529.10 levels.

BSE Largecap Index rose 1.5 percent led by Tech Mahindra, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Bharti Airtel. However, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements and Motherson Sumi Systems fell 6-15 percent.

BSE Smallcap shed 1.7 percent. Quick Heal Technologies, Manappuram Finance, GIC Housing Finance, Aarti Surfactants, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Huhtamaki India, Jaiprakash Associates, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Automotive Axles slipped 14-21 percent. However, NELCO, Globus Spirits, Tejas Networks, Albert David, GTPL Hathway and Shriram City Union Finance gained 19-33 percent.

BSE Midcap index slipped over 1 percent dragged by Vodafone Idea, CRISIL, Adani Power, IDFC First Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and The Ramco Cements. Gainers included Abbott India, Cummins India, Gland Pharma, IRCTC and AU Small Finance Bank

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value last week, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys and HCL Technologies. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and ITC lost the most in terms of market value.

Among sectors, Nifty IT outperformed other indices, adding 4 percent and Nifty Energy and Infra indices rose 1 percent each. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index lost over 3 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 879.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 636.38 crore. So far in August, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 3,495.24 crore and DIIs also bought equities worth Rs 1,533.22 crore.