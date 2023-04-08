English
    Market extends gains amid strong data, RBI's rate pause

    For the week, the Sensex gained 1.42 percent to close at 59,832.97, while the Nifty was up 1.37 at 17,599.15. FII buying, higher direct tax collection in FY23, strong manufacturing PMI data and the RBI’s decision to pause the rate hike boosted sentiment

    Rakesh Patil
    April 08, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    In the holiday shortened week, the Indian equity market extended the winning run in the second consecutive week ended April 6 supported by the FII buying, higher direct tax collection for FY23, second highest monthly GST collection ever and strong manufacturing PMI data. However, the surprise decision by RBI to pause the rate hike also boosted the sentiments.
    In this week, BSE Sensex rose 841.45 points or 1.42 percent to close at 59,832.97, while Nifty50 gained 239.4 points or 1.37 percent to end at 17,599.15.
    On the sectoral front, BSE Realty index added over 4 percent, Capital Goods index up 3 percent, Telecom up 2.6 percent. However, Power index down 0.3 percent.
    The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended the buying in the second consecutive week and bought equities worth Rs 1,604.56 crore, however domestic institutional investors (DIIs) preferred to book the profit as they sold equities worth Rs 2,272.53 crore.
    The BSE Small-cap index gained nearly 3 percent with Dhani Services, Nandan Denim, Black Rose Industries, Rama Phosphates, Atul Auto added between 30-53 percent, while losers included KPIT Technologies, Orient Electric, MPS, Capri Global Capital and Global Health.
    The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1.3 percent led by Star Health &amp; Allied Insurance Company, DLF, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Bandhan Bank and Hindustan Zinc.
    BSE Mid-cap Index added 1 percent led by Cholamandalam Investment, Clean Science &amp; Technology, Godrej Properties, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services and GMR Airports Infrastructure.
    Among BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Larsen &amp; Toubro. On the other hand, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank lost the most of their marketcap.
    In this week, the rupee gained further as it ended 29 paise higher at 81.89 to a dollar on April 6 against March 31 closing of 82.18.
    Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 8, 2023 08:47 am