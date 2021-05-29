Market extends gain with gradual reopening of domestic economy, declining fresh COVID-19 cases

Market gained further by adding nearly 2 percent in the week ended May 28 with Nifty hitting fresh record high supported by the positive global cues, continuing declining fresh COVID-19 cases in India with gradual reopening of the domestic economy. Also, reports of government stimulus in India also bolstering investor confidence.

In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 882.4 points (1.74 percent) to end at 51,422.88 while the Nifty50 added 260.4 points (1.71 percent) to close at 15,435.7 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1.5 percent with Lux Industries, Transport Corporation of India, Reliance Communications, Coastal Trawlers and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam adding 30-60 percent, while NR Agarwal Industries, LT Foods, Vakrangee, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Fine Organics Industries, KRBL, India Cements and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company falling 10-15 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index gained 1.66 percent. Gainers were Punjab National Bank, Grasim Industries, DLF, HDFC Asset Management Company and Indian Oil Corporation, while losers included Hindustan Zinc, Motherson Sumi Systems, NTPC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

BSE Mid-cap Index added 0.82 percent supported by the Container Corporation of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ABB India, MphasiS and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, while losers were Adani Power, Union Bank of India, Bharat Electronics and Cholamandalam Investment.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India in the past week. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty Media outperform other indices with a gain of 7 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices rose 4 percent each.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,039.42 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 322.27 crore. However, in the month of May FIIs sold equities worth Rs 8,427.73 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,887.45 crore.