Market ends with marginal gains amid high volatility; rupee slumps to historic lows

The BSE Small-cap index gained 1 percent with Dhanvarsha Finvest, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Shalimar Paints, Steel Exchange India, Orient Bell, GRM Overseas and Rajratan Global Wire adding 20-57 percent. On the other hand, Gayatri Projects, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Elgi Equipments, Asian Granito India, DB Realty, SEPC and Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India falling 10-14 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index was up 0.26 percent. Rajesh Exports, TVS Motor Company, 3M India, REC, Bayer CropScience, Muthoot Finance, The Ramco Cements and Abbott India were among the major gainers.

The BSE Large-cap Index rose 0.5 percent, led by Adani Transmission, Bosch, Petronet LNG, ITC, Hindalco Industries and Adani Green Energy.

Among BSE Sensex, ITC added most in terms of market cap followed by Infosys, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Reliance Industries lost most of its of market cap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index rose 2.5 percent, and Metal and Realty indices added 2 percent each. On the other hand, Nifty Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas and PSU Bank indices down 0.5-1 percent. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth of Rs 6,836.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,926.47 crore. However, in the month of June FIIs sold equities worth Rs 58,112.37 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 46,599.23 crore.

The fall in the rupee continued in this week also as it surpassed the 79 mark for the first time and touched fresh record low of 79.11. The INR has lost 70 paise to end at 79.04 per dollar on July 01 against its June 24 closing of 78.34. Rakesh Patil

Markets remained in consolidation phase throughout the week and ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile week ended July 1 amid a falling rupee, persistent FIIs selling, strong auto sales numbers for June, second-highest monthly GST collection and mixed global markets with Dow setting up for its worst first six months since 1962.For the week, BSE Sensex was up 179.95 points (0.34 percent) to close at 52,907.93, while the Nifty50 was up 52.75 points (0.33 percent) to end at 15,752 levels. However, in the month of June, Sensex lost 4.5 percent and Nifty50 shed 4.8 percent.