Market ends week with small gains; realty index climbs 4%, rupee appreciates

1/9 Indian equity market witnessed a rangebound movement to end almost flat in an eventful week ended June 2 amid better-than-expected GDP data, 31-month-high manufacturing PMI, higher GST collections, strong auto sales in May and closure of US debt ceiling discussions.

2/9 In this week, the BSE Sensex gained 45.42 points to close at 62,547.11, and Nifty50 rose 34.75 points to end at 18,534.1.

3/9 The BSE Small-cap index surged 2.4 percent with Nucleus Software Exports, Force Motors, Centum Electronics, V2 Retail, Nureca, Brightcom Group, The Hi-Tech Gears and Kopran rising 26-40 percent, while losers included SEPC, Sunflag Iron and Steel Company, SVP Global Textiles, Sintex Plastics Technology, Campus Activewear, Technocraft Industries (India), Greaves Cotton and Precision Wires India.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index rose nearly 2 percent led by Power Finance Corporation, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, 3M India, REC, Aurobindo Pharma and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index ended on a flat note. Gainers were ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), HDFC Asset Management Company, Zomato and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, while losers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Vedanta, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India and Adani Enterprises.

6/9 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in equities this week as they bought equities worth Rs 6,519.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,043.1 crore.

7/9 Among sectors, the Nifty Realty index gained nearly 4 percent, Media index added 3 percent and Healthcare index added 2.5 percent, however, Oil & Gas index shed 2.7 percent and Energy index fell nearly 2 percent.

8/9 In the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market cap, followed by ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company and Bharti Airtel added the most of their marketcap.