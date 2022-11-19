Market ends week with moderate losses; DIIs turn buyers, PSU Banks shine

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 349.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers in this week as they bought equities worth of Rs 2,274.97 crore.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.3 percent and Nifty bank index gained 0.7 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Media index shed 5.3 percent, Nifty Auto index fell 2 percent, Nifty FMCG and Energy indices declined 1.7 percent each. Indian rupee gained 13 paise to close at 81.68 per dollar on November 18 against its November 11 closing of 82.81.

Indian market settled marginally lower in the week ended November 21 amid mixed global cues. Geopolitical uncertainty and UK inflation rising to 41-year high weighed on investor sentiment. DIIs turned net buyers this week, domestic WPI inflation dropped to a 19-month low in October and CPI inflation was broadly along expected lines.During the week, BSE Sensex fell 131.56 points or 0.21 percent to end at 61,663.48, while the Nifty50 lost 41 points or 0.22 percent to close at 18,307.7 levels.BSE Mid-cap Index declined 1.3 percent dragged by losses in Sun TV Network, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Emami, Delhivery, New India Assurance Company, Polycab India and Adani Power. However, Union Bank of India, Exide Industries, Honeywell Automation, Hindustan Aeronautics and Castrol India gained 5-10 percent each.The BSE Small-cap index fell 0.8 percent with Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Kopran, Gayatri Projects, Nureca, Ashiana Housing and Cressanda Solution losing 15-22 percent each. On the other hand, Kamdhenu, Kirloskar Oil Engines, GOCL Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam, Alicon Castalloy, Atul Auto, JTEKT India, Tanfac Industries, Timken India and Hindustan Construction Company added 20-26 percent each.The BSE Large-cap Index shed 0.5 percent dragged by selloff in One 97 Communications (Paytm), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Coal India, Zomato and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa). Hindustan Zinc, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ambuja Cements, Indus Towers and Godrej Consumer Products were among the gainers.Among BSE Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by ITC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank added most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)