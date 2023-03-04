Market ends week with moderate gains amid volatility; rupee rises

1/9

Market erased some of the previous week losses and ended with moderate gains in the volatile week ended March 3 amid mixed cues from global peers, better macro-economic data and reports of foreign investment in Adani stocks, in the second part of the week.In this week, BSE Sensex added 345.04 points or 0.58 percent to close at 59,808.97 while Nifty50 rose 128.5 points or 0.73 percent to end at 17,594.30.BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.7 percent led by Adani Power, Bank Of India, JSW Energy, Canara Bank, ACC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Aditya Birla Capital, Union Bank of India and Godrej Properties. However, laggards included Rajesh Exports, Mphasis, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Tata Elxsi, Glenmark Pharma, Bayer CropScience and CG Power and Industrial Solutions.The BSE Large-cap Index gained 0.85 percent with Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Ambuja Cements and Bank Of Baroda rose 11-43 percent.The BSE Small-cap index added 1 percent led by Monarch Networth Capital, PC Jeweller, Kiri Industries, DB Realty, Sasta Sundar Ventures, Zee Media Corporation, Patel Engineering Company and Cerebra Integrated Technologies. However, Deep Polymers, Future Consumer, SVP Global Textiles, EKI Energy Services, Sanghi Industries, Share India and BEML lost 10-17 percent.On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank gained 9 percent, Metal index 6.6 percent, Realty 6 percent and Media index up 5.2 percent. On the other hand, Pharma index shed 1 percent.The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued the selling in this week, as they sold equities worth Rs 6,010.44 crore, however, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,010.44 crore.Among BSE Sensex, State Bank of India added the most in terms of marketcap followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation. On the other hand, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finance lost the most of their marketcap.Indian rupee gained further ground in this week, as it ended 79 paise higher to close at 81.96 per dollar on March 3 against its February 24 closing of 82.75.