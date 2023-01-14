Market ends week on a positive note led by metal, IT stocks; rupee gains

1/9

Indian markets recovered some of the previous week's losses in the week ended January 13 amid continued buying from domestic and retail investors. Market started the week on strong note but remained range bound for the next 3 session. Positive earnings from IT majors and strong macroeconomic data from US and India helped to close the final session of the week on a positive note.For the week, BSE Sensex rose 360.81 points or 0.60 percent to end at 60,261.18 and Nifty50 added 97.15 points or 0.54 percent to end at 17956.6 levels.The BSE Large-cap Index added 0.62 percent led by gains in Tata Motors, Adani Transmission, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra and Mahindra.The BSE Small-cap index rose 0.26 percent. BCL Industries, Sterling Tools, KBC Global, Goldiam International, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Kolte-Patil Developers, Cressanda Solution and Edelweiss Financial Services added 16-34 percent, while Nureca, Music Broadcast, TD Power Systems, TruCap Finance and FIEM Industries lost more than 10 percent each.BSE Mid-cap Index ended on flat note. Gainers were CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Max Financial Services, Oil India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Bajaj Holdings & Investment. However, losers included IDBI Bank, Gland Pharma, Vodafone Idea, L&T Technology Services, Laurus Labs and JSW Energy.Among Sensex stocks, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Infosys, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Titan Company lost most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)Among sectoral indices, BSE metal and information technology indices added more 3 percent each and power and capital goods indices rose more than 2 percent each. On the other hand, BSE Consumer Durables index lost 3 percent and FMCG index shed nearly 1 percent.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued the selling, as they remained net sellers throughout the week. FIIs sold equities worth Rs 9,605.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,042.08 crore. However, so far this month, FIIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 17,419.08 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 12,798.66 crore.In the last week, Indian rupee made smart gains as it ended 138 paise higher at 81.34 per dollar on January 13 against its January 6 closing of 82.72.