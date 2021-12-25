MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market ends the week flat amid high volatility; rupee recovers, IT stocks outshine

The Indian rupee recovered in the last week and ended 107 paise higher at 75.01 on December 24 against its December 17 closing of 76.08.

Rakesh Patil
December 25, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Market started the week on negative note amid rising concern over Omicron, however in-line with global markets the Indian benchmark indices saw recovery but remained rangebound and ended the week on flat note amid continue FIIs selling.
The Indian market started the week gone by on a negative note amid rising concern over Omicron variant of coronavirus. Later in the week, in-line with the global markets, the Indian benchmark indices also saw recovery, but remained rangebound and ended the week on flat note amid continuous FII selling.
In the last week, BSE Sensex was up 112.57 points (0.19 percent) to finish at 57,124.31, while the Nifty50 was up 18.55 points (0.10 percent) to close at 17,003.75 levels.
In the week gone by, BSE Sensex was up 112.57 points (0.19 percent) to finish at 57,124.31, while the Nifty50 was up 18.55 points (0.10 percent) to close at 17,003.75 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Gainers were HCL Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, UPL and Aurobindo Pharma. Losers were Adani Total Gas, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank and NTPC.
The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Gainers were HCL Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, UPL and Aurobindo Pharma. Losers were Adani Total Gas, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank and NTPC.
BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.75 percent. Losers included Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Indian Hotels Company, AU Small Finance Bank, Oil India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Federal Bank and Sun TV Network. However, gainers were Gland Pharma, JSW Energy, Godrej Industries, GMR Infrastructure, 3M India, Glenmark Pharma and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical.
BSE Mid-cap index fell 0.75 percent. Losers included Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Indian Hotels Company, AU Small Finance Bank, Oil India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Federal Bank and Sun TV Network. However, gainers were Gland Pharma, JSW Energy, Godrej Industries, GMR Infrastructure, 3M India, Glenmark Pharma and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical.
The BSE Small-cap index fell 0.3 percent. PTL Enterprises, SHAREINDIA, Urja Global, Medicamen Biotech, Steel Exchange India, Everest Kanto Cylinder and Prozone Intu Properties surged 22-54 percent, however, Paisalo Digital, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), SVP Global Ventures, Best Agrolife and Barbeque Nation Hospitality lost over 10 percent.
The BSE Small-cap index fell 0.3 percent. PTL Enterprises, SHAREINDIA, Urja Global, Medicamen Biotech, Steel Exchange India, Everest Kanto Cylinder and Prozone Intu Properties surged 22-54 percent, however, Paisalo Digital, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), SVP Global Ventures, Best Agrolife and Barbeque Nation Hospitality lost over 10 percent each.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and Infosys in the last week. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and State Bank of India lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries and Infosys in the last week. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and State Bank of India lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, BSE Information Technology index rose 2.7 percent and FMCG and Healthcare indices up 1 percent each. On the other hand, BSE Oil & Gas, Power and Bankex indices lost over 1 percent each.
On the sectoral front, BSE Information Technology index rose 2.7 percent and FMCG and Healthcare indices up 1 percent each. On the other hand, BSE Oil & Gas, Power and Bankex indices lost over 1 percent each.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, as they sold equities worth Rs 6,589.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,915.56 in this week. However, in the month so for, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 33,276.49 crore, and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 26,957.50 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, as they sold equities worth Rs 6,589.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,915.56 in this week. However, in the month so for, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 33,276.49 crore, and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 26,957.50 crore.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh-crore of additional credit for small businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fees as part of a credit-led package to support the pandemic-hit economy.
The Indian rupee recovered in the last week and ended 107 paise higher at 75.01 on December 24 against its December 17 closing of 76.08.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Dec 25, 2021 09:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.