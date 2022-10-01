Market ends the week down 1% amid FII selling, rate hike by RBI. Rupee hits record low

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 1.6 percent. Losers included Aarti Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, REC, Bharat Forge, NHPC, Torrent Power and Bajaj Holdings & Investment. However, gainers included Abbott India, Lupin, L&T Technology Services, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and United Breweries.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 1.6 percent dragged by Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, One 97 Communications, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Wilmar and Adani Enterprises. Gainers included Zydus Lifesciences, Power Grid Corporation of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and HCL Technologies.

The BSE Small-cap index was down 1.2 percent with Morepen Laboratories, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, Gayatri Projects, SVP Global Textiles and Bannari Amman Spinning Mills lost 15-24 percent. However, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Associated Alcohol and Breweries, Forbes Gokak, Dynemic Products, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Esab India, Bajaj Electricals, JTL Infra, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders added 10-19 percent. Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost most in terms of market cap, followed by ITC, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies added most of their market cap. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index shed 4.3 percent, the Nifty Energy index fell 3.4 percent and the Nifty Auto and the Realty indices lost 3 percent each. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma index rose nearly 3 percent and the Information Technology index added 1.5 percent. In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 15,862.48 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 15,988.29 crore. However, in the month of September, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 18,308.30 crore, and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 14,119.75 crore. In this week also, Indian rupee continued the downtrend as it touched a fresh record low of 81.95 per dollar. The domestic currency ended lower by 35 paise to end at 81.34 per dollar on September 30 against its September 23 closing of 80.99. Rakesh Patil

The Indian benchmark indices fell 1 percent in a highly volatile week ended September 30. After remained weak for the first four days of the week, the market participants welcome as expected 50 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, which helped curtail the losses on the final session of the week.For the week, the BSE Sensex declined 672 points or 1.34 percent to close at 57,426.92, while the Nifty50 shed 233 points or 1.34 percent to end at 17,094.3 levels.