Market ends lower in a volatile week; mid & small-caps continue to outperform

key highlights from the week gone by

July 10, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Market ended marginally lower in the week ended July 9 amid volatility due to unsupportive global cues, including worries over possible third covid wave which may dampen the global economic recovery. Domestically, contraction in June services PMI, insufficient rainfall and Delta Covid variant also added the investors worry.
In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 98.48 points (0.18 percent) to end at 52386.19, while the Nifty50 was down -32.4 points (0.20 percent) to close at 15689.8 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.3 percent led by the Motilal Oswal Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, The Ramco Cements and IRCTC. However, losers were Natco Pharma, Union Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Biocon and ABB India.
The BSE Small-cap index added 1.2 percent with IIFL Securities, Aditya Birla Money, Brightcom Group, TARC, Kitex Garments up 25-33 percent, while Shree Renuka Sugars, RattanIndia Power, Walchandnagar Industries, Reliance Communications and Uttam Sugar Mills shed 10-14 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, DLF and Interglobe Aviation rose 5-9 percent, while Tata Motors, Tata Motors - DVR, NMDC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation fell 6-11 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, TCS lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto in the past week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty outperform other indices with a gain of over 6 percent and Nifty Metal index rose nearly 3 percent, on the other hand, Nifty Auto and PSU Bank indices lost 2 percent each.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,028.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 92.46 crore. However, for the month of July till now, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 4,256.45 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 1,903.45 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. It ended 11 paise higher at 74.63 on July 9 against its July 2 closing of 74.74.
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Jul 10, 2021 09:44 am

