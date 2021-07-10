Market ends lower in a volatile week; mid & small-caps continue to outperform

Market erased early gains and ended marginally lower for the week which ended on July 9. Unsupportive global cues, muted rainfall, and worries over the third coronavirus wave weighed on investor sentiment. Here are key highlights from the week gone by:

Last week, BSE Sensex fell 98.48 points (0.18 percent) to end at 52386.19, while Nifty50 ended 32.4 points lower (0.20 percent) to close at 15689.8 levels.

BSE Midcap index rose 1.3 percent. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, The Ramco Cements and IRCTC were among the top gainers. Losers included Natco Pharma, Union Bank of India, Godrej Industries, Biocon and ABB India.

BSE Smallcap index added 1.2 percent with IIFL Securities, Aditya Birla Money, Brightcom Group, TARC, Kitex Garments adding 25-33 percent. On the other side, Shree Renuka Sugars, RattanIndia Power, Walchandnagar Industries, Reliance Communications and Uttam Sugar Mills shed 10-14 percent.

BSE Largecap index ended flat. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Godrej Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, DLF and Interglobe Aviation rose 5-9 percent, while Tata Motors, Tata Motors - DVR, NMDC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation fell 6-11 percent.

On BSE Sensex, TCS lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto in the week gone by. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty outperformed others with a gain of over 6 percent followed by Nifty Metal which rose nearly 3 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and PSU Bank indices lost 2 percent each.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,028.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 92.46 crore. So far in July, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 4,256.45 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,903.45 crore.