Market ends lower for 2nd straight week; smallcaps outperform

Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
July 31, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
The continues selling pressure dragged the market lower for the second consecutive week ended July 30 amid mixed global as well as domestic cues including FOMC meet outcome, better earnings from Indian Inc, continues FII selling and weak Asian markets.
In the last week, BSE Sensex was down 388.96 points (-0.73 percent) to end at 52,586.84, while the Nifty50 was down 93.05 points (-0.58 percent) to end at 15,763 levels.
The BSE Small-cap index added 1.3 percent. HIL, NR Agarwal Industries, Inox Wind, Indian Metals, Tejas Networks and Mahindra Logistics added over 25 percent, while Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ramco System, Suzlon Energy, Patel Engineering Company, Intellect Design Arena and Reliance Communications fell 12-17 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index ended higher by 0.29 percent led by the Steel Authority of India, Sun TV Network, Jindal Steel & Power, Oracle Financial Services Software and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, while losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services, LIC Housing Finance, Adani Green Energy and CRISIL.
The BSE Large-cap Index down 0.47 percent. Losers included Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Axis Bank and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, while gainers included Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the last week. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal outperform other indices with a gain of nearly 8 percent and Nifty Media and IT index added 2 percent each, on the other hand, Nifty Energy and Auto indices lost 1.5-3 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,825.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 8,206.32 crore. However, for the month of July, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 23,193.39 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 18,393.92 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar. It closed at 74.41 on July 30 against its July 23 closing of 74.40.
first published: Jul 31, 2021 09:06 am

