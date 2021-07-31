Market ends lower for 2nd straight week; smallcaps outperform

Indian market remained under pressure for the second consecutive week amid mixed global and domestic cues. Here's what transpired on D-Street in the week gone by.

Last week, BSE Sensex fell 388.96 points (-0.73 percent) to end at 52,586.84, while the Nifty50 was down 93.05 points (-0.58 percent) to end at 15,763 levels.

BSE Smallcap index added 1.3 percent. HIL, NR Agarwal Industries, Inox Wind, Indian Metals, Tejas Networks and Mahindra Logistics added over 25 percent each, while Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ramco System, Suzlon Energy, Patel Engineering Company, Intellect Design Arena and Reliance Communications fell 12-17 percent.

BSE Midcap index was up 0.29 percent led by the Steel Authority of India, Sun TV Network, Jindal Steel & Power, Oracle Financial Services Software and Larsen & Toubro Infotech. On the other hand, losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services, LIC Housing Finance, Adani Green Energy and CRISIL.

BSE Largecap index down 0.47 percent. Losers included Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Axis Bank and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. Gainers included Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv added the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, Nifty Metal outperform other indices adding nearly 8 percent, followed by Nifty Media and IT index that added 2 percent each. On the other hand, Nifty Energy and Auto indices lost 1.5-3 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 10,825.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,206.32 crore. In July, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 23,193.39 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 18,393.92 crore.