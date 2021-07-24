Market ends the week in red, but health earnings, positive global cues cap losses

Indian market ended with minor losses in a truncated week which ended on July 23. A surge in COVID cases led to selling at the beginning of the week but health earnings and positive global cues capped losses. Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.

Last week, BSE Sensex ended 0.3 percent lower and the Nifty50 dropped 0.42 percent

BSE Midcap Index fell 0.47 percent on a weekly basis. JSW Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, CRISIL, ACC and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were among major gainers, while losers included Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, GMR Infrastructure and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Last week, BSE Largecap index fell 0.4 percent. Losers included Indus Towers, Tata Motors - DVR, HDFC Asset Management Company and General Insurance Corporation of India which fell 6-8 percent. Meanwhile, gainers were Havells India, Ambuja Cements, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

BSE Smallcap index ended flat but Jindal Stainless, Usha Martin, Schaeffler India, Brightcom Group and Ramco Industries rose over 20 percent,. On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Shakti Pumps (India), Camlin Fine Sciences, Mahindra EPC Irrigation and Reliance Communications lost more than 10 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank last week. On the other hand, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints added the most in terms of market value.

Among sectors, Nifty Media underperform other indices, dropping 2.6 percent. Nifty Auto and Bank index also fell 2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty IT and Realty indices rose 0.8-1.6 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,444.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,051.15 crore. So far in July, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 12,368.18 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 10,187.60 crore.