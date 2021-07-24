MARKET NEWS

Market ends the week in red, but health earnings, positive global cues cap losses

Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
July 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
Indian market ended with minor losses in a truncated week which ended on July 23. A surge in COVID cases led to selling at the beginning of the week but health earnings and positive global cues capped losses. Here are the key highlights from the week gone by.
In the last week, BSE Sensex was down 164.26 points (-0.30 percent) to end at 52,975.8, while the Nifty50 was down 67.4 points (-0.42 percent) to end at 15,856 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index ended lower by 0.47 percent. JSW Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, CRISIL, ACC and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were among major gainers, while losers included Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, GMR Infrastructure and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The BSE Large-cap Index fell 0.4 percent with INDUS TOWERS, TATA MOTORS - DVR, HDFC Asset Management Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were down 6-8 percent, while gainers were Havells India, Ambuja Cements, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.
The BSE Small-cap index ended flat but Jindal Stainless, Usha Martin, Schaeffler India, Brightcom Group and Ramco Industries rises over 20 percent, while Newgen Software Technologies, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Shakti Pumps (India), Camlin Fine Sciences, Mahindra EPC Irrigation and Reliance Communications lost more thna 10 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the past week. On the other hand, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints added the most in term of market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Media underperform other indices with a loss of 2.6 percent and Nifty Auto and Bank index fell 2 percent each, on the other hand, Nifty IT and Realty indices rose 0.8-1.6 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,444.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,051.15 crore. However, for the month of July till now, FIIs sold equities worth of Rs 12,368.18 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 10,187.60 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. It ended 19 paise higher at 74.40 on July 23 against its July 16 closing of 74.59.
first published: Jul 24, 2021 08:32 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.