Market ends flat amid volatility due to new virus strain; Brexit deal, US stimulus package provide cushion

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,591.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,400.23 crore.

Rakesh Patil
December 26, 2020 / 07:40 AM IST
Market handsomely recovered from the Monday's selling due to concern over new virus in the UK but ended with little change in the truncated week ended December 24 on potential Brexit deal and in anticipation of fresh infusion of nearly $2.3 trillion in the economy from the US federal.
Indian markets managed to make a smart comeback after Monday's sell-off due to the emergence of a new COVID strain in the UK but ended flat on a weekly basis in a truncated week which ended on December 24. A new stimulus package approved by the US Congress as well as a potential Brexit deal uplifted the sentiment.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 12.85 points to end at 46,973.54 and while the Nifty50 was down 11.3 points to finish at 13,749.25 levels.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 12.85 points to end at 46,973.54 and while the Nifty50 was down 11.3 points to finish at 13,749.25 levels.
BSE Small-cap index was down 0.5 percent. Suven Life Sciences, Sterling & Wilson Solar, PVR and DCM Shriram fell more than 10 percent, while Borosil Renewables, Brightcom Group, Birlasoft and India Tourism Development Corporation added over 20 percent.
BSE Smallcap index was down 0.5 percent. Suven Life Sciences, Sterling & Wilson Solar, PVR and DCM Shriram fell more than 10 percent, while Borosil Renewables, Brightcom Group, Birlasoft and India Tourism Development Corporation added over 20 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index was down 0.7 percent. Honeywell Automation, MphasiS, Whirlpool of India and Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 8-16 percent, while lower were IDBI Bank, The Ramco Cements, Cummins India and Bharat Heavy Electricals.
BSE Midcap Index was down 0.7 percent. Honeywell Automation, MphasiS, Whirlpool of India and Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 8-16 percent, while IDBI Bank, The Ramco Cements, Cummins India and Bharat Heavy Electricals were among the losers.
The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat. Gainers included Vedanta, Wipro, Cipla, Infosys and Indus Towers, while losers were Punjab National Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and IndusInd Bank.
The BSE largecap Index ended flat. Gainers included Vedanta, Wipro, Cipla, Infosys and Indus Towers, while losers were Punjab National Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and IndusInd Bank.
On the BSE Sensex, Infosys added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HUL and HCL Technologies, while HDFC Bank and ONGC lost most of their market value.
On Sensex, Infosys added the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HUL and HCL Technologies, while HDFC Bank and ONGC were the biggest losers.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index underperformed to the other indices with 3.5 percent loss followed by the Nifty Media (down 3 percent) and Nifty Metal (down 2 percent). However, Nifty IT index added 3.2 percent.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index underperformed other indices with 3.5 percent loss followed by the Nifty Media (down 3 percent) and Nifty Metal (down 2 percent). However, Nifty IT index added 3.2 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,591.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,400.23 crore. However, in this month so far FIIs bought equities worth Rs 41,325.37 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of 33,051.41 crore.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,591.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,400.23 crore. However, in this month so far, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 41,325.37 crore and DIIs sold equities worth of 33,051.41 crore.
In the last week Indian rupee ended almost against the US dollar. It closed at 73.54 per dollar on December 24, against its December 18 closing of 73.57 per dollar.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended almost flat against the US dollar. It closed at 73.54 per dollar on December 24, against its December 18 closing of 73.57 per dollar.
