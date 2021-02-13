Market ends 1% higher on continued FIIs support, robust earnings

After rallying almost 10 percent post Budget, the Indian market saw some consolidation this week but ended with a percent gain on the back of robust quarterly reports from India Inc and continued FII support.

This week, BSE Sensex added 812.67 points or 1.6 percent to end at 51,544.30 and while the Nifty50 added 239.05 points or 1.6 percent to finish at 15,163.30 levels.

BSE Smallcap index added 2.7 percent. Stocks like Magma Fincorp, Balaji Amines, Greenply Industries, Manali Petrochemicals, Arvind and Neuland Laboratories rose over 30 percent, while Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Varroc Engineering, Greenpanel Industries, Sandur Manganese, PNB Gilts, HCL Infosystems and Birlasoft declined over 10 percent.

BSE Midcap index added 2.5 percent supported by Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Container Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Max Financial Services. However, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Sun TV Network, Natco Pharma and Bayer CropScience lost 5-11 percent.

The BSE Largecap index rose 1.6 percent. Motherson Sumi Systems, Piramal Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports gained 8-26 percent, while ITC, Indian Oil Corporation, Eicher Motors, Bank Of Baroda and Coal India ended lower.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by ICICI Bank, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation. ITC, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever lost some of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT Index rose 3 percent and Nifty Realty Index was up 2.7 percent. However, Nifty PSU Bank index shed over 2 percent.

The Indian rupee ended higher this week at 72.75 per dollar, gaining 17 paise.