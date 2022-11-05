Market ends 1% higher during the week on extended FII support, strong earnings

All sectoral indices on the NSE settled in the green with Nifty Metal index closing 7.5 percent higher and Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas ending nearly 3 percent higher each.

During the week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,338.72 crore of equities, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,496.06 crore.

Indian rupee ended flat in this week. It closed at 82.43 per dollar on November 4 against its October 28 closing of 82.47. Rakesh Patil

Market gained over 1 percent and extended the winning streak for the third straight week ended November 4 amid volatility due to strong earnings, FII support, stability in rupee and rate hike by ECB and US Federal Reserve.For the week, BSE Sensex added 990.51 points or 1.65 percent to settle at 60,950.36, while the Nifty50 gained 330.35 points or 1.86 percent to close at 18,117.15 levels.BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.4 percent led by Indian Overseas Bank, Bank Of India, Dalmia Bharat, Rajesh Exports, Delhivery, Supreme Industries, ABB India and Tube Investments of India. However, LIC Housing Finance, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, PB Fintech and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail lost 4-11 percent.The BSE Large-cap Index added 2 percent supported by Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement and Hindalco Industries.The BSE Small-cap index advanced 1.4 percent as Karnataka Bank, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Lancer Containers Lines, PDS, Reliance Communications, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Siyaram Silk Mills rallied 20-45 percent. On the other hand, Mangalore Chemicals, Cressanda Solution, Intellect Design Arena, WPIL, Sportking India, Apex Frozen Foods, Vishnu Chemicals, TGV Sraac, Transport Corporation of India, Aurionpro Solutions, Fineotex Chemical and KSB lost 10-28 percent.Among the BSE Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and ICICI Bank lost most of the marketcap gained during the week. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)