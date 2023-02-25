Market declines 2.5% in the week amid FIIs selling, Fed outcome; rupee recovers

1/9 After witnessing decent gains in the previous week, the Indian benchmark share indices lost 2.5 percent in the week ended February 24 mirroring the global trend, post Fed minutes outcome indicating more rate hike going ahead to tame the rising inflation, which led to FIIs selling.

2/9 During the week week, BSE Sensex shed 1,538.64 points or 2.55 percent to close at 59,463.93 while Nifty50 fell 478.4 points or 2.66 percent to end at 17,465.80.

3/9 The BSE Large-cap Index fell 2.7 percent with Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar losing 17-23 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index declined 2 percent dragged by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Rajesh Exports, Canara Bank, Bank Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Properties and Vedant Fashions. However, gainers included PB Fintech, Delhivery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Tube Investments of India and Voltas.

5/9 The BSE Small-cap index shed 1.6 percent as SVP Global Textiles, Sintex Plastics Technology, Zee Media Corporation, Capacite Infraprojects, Insecticides India, Future Consumer, DB Realty, Oswal Greentech, Pokarna, Monarch Networth Capital and Deep Polymers lost between 15-43 percent. On the other hand, EKI Energy Services, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sanghi Industries, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Olectra Greentech, Zen Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Inox Wind, Nucleus Software Exports, Kriti Industries (India) and Globus Spirits added 11-20 percent.

6/9 All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red. Nifty Metal index shed 6.2 percent, Realty, PSU Bank and Media lost 5 percent each, while Nifty Bank Index settled 3 percent lower.

7/9 Among BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank lost the most in terms of marketcap followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Housing Development Finance Corporation. On the other hand, NTPC, ITC and Power Grid Corporation of India added most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

8/9 After a gap of last week, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) again start selling in the Indian equity markets, as they sold equities worth Rs 3,100.55 crore, however, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to provide support, as they bought equities worth Rs 3,209.60 crore. Till now, in this month, FIIs sold equity worth of Rs 4,508.91 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 12,397.75 crore.