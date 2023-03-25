Market continues to fall for the third week; realty, metal worst hit

1/9

The Indian equity market lost further ground amid continued selling for the third straight week ended March 24 following mixed global cues as investors remained cautious over lingering worries over the US banking sector turmoil. Selling by FIIs and interest rate hikes by the US Fed and Bank of England added to the turmoil. Falling crude oil prices and DIIs buying provided some support at lower levels.

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 462.8 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 57,527.1, while the Nifty declined 155 points, or 0.90 percent, to end at 16,945.05.

The BSE midcap Index lost 2 percent, pulled down by GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mphasis, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, Steel Authority of India, Persistent Systems, Jindal Steel & Power and Voltas. Gainers included Gland Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Relaxo Footwears, Gillette India, Muthoot Finance, The Ramco Cements, Emami and Jubilant Foodworks.