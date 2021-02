Last week, market saw some consolidation but ended a percent higher on the back of robust quarterly reports from India Inc and continued FII support. BSE Sensex added 812.67 points, or 1.6 percent, to end at 51,544.30 and while the Nifty50 added 239.05 points or 1.6 percent to finish at 15,163.30 levels. Here are some expert views on what to expect this week and what strategy to follow:

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities | The index has formed good support at the 15,000-mark and any dip will again be a buying opportunity for the overall targets of 15,250 zone, which is the strong hurdle on the higher side. The current range is 15,000-15,250 zone either side breakout will decide the final direction of the index.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments | The target of 15,500 is still open and traders can accumulate positions for this target with a strict stop below 14,500, which is good support. Since the risk-reward ratio is skewed, a buy on intraday corrections would be a prudent way to enter long positions.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services | The market can undergo some consolidation after the sharp gains made following the Budget. The broad undercurrent may remain constructive, especially for the small and midcaps. But the global market will play an important role in deciding the short-term trend, which is getting mixed due to a weakening European market.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Going ahead, mid and small-size companies could hurt the market if the Nifty fails to break the 15,260 level. This is a strong market but recent levels where the Indian stocks are trading are far from recent lower levels, though if we look at the previous data, whenever the Nifty recorded gains of more than 1,700 to 2,000 points, it got corrected by 500 to 1,000 points. Based on the chart of largecap companies, the weakness is increasing in the short term and it would probably lead to a quick correction to the level of 14,850 or 14,750. If the Nifty crosses 15,270 for the 15,500 levels, it would be advisable to buy. Below 15,100, will lead to further weakness. In the coming week, the focus should again be on infra, cement, commercial vehicles and technology companies.

Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities | The market seems to have factored in all the crucial events and the coming week may witness consolidation or short-term healthy dips in prices. Markets may witness a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears in the near-term. We suggest investors maintain a buy on dips strategy. The Nifty closed the week at 15163.3, up 1.6%.