Market breaks 5-week winning streak on weak global cues

Indian market witnessed selling pressure in the week gone by amid weak global cues. The weekly fall also marked the end of a five-week winning streak for benchmark indices. Here are the highlights from the week gone by:

Last week, BSE Sensex lost 1,282.89 points (2.13 percent) to close at 58,765.58, while the Nifty50 fell 321.2 points (1.79 percent) to close at 17,532 levels. In September, Sensex and Nifty added nearly 3 percent each.

BSE Largecap index shed 1.6 percent dragged by the Tech Mahindra, HDFC Asset Management Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Tata Motors - DVR, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, HPCL, IOC and ONGC were among major gainers.

BSE Midcap index ended flat. IDBI Bank, Tata Power Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, GMR Infrastructure, Canara Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, AU Small Finance Bank, JSW Energy rose 10-28 percent. However, Mphasis, Mindtree, Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Balkrishna Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Page Industries suffered losses.

BSE Smallcap index was up 0.7 percent. Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Triveni Turbine, Nelco, Brightcom Group, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Glycols, HLV, Yamini Investments, Gujarat Alkalies, Patel Engineering and Trident were among major gainers, while Gold Line International Finvest, New Delhi Television, JBF Industries, Virtual Global Education, Kesoram Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Opto Circuits (India) and Birlasoft were among major losers.

On BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and NTPC added the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, Nifty IT index underperform other indices with a loss of 6 percent, however, Nifty PSU Bank and Energy indices added 6 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,092.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,305.4 crore. However, in September, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 913.77 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,948.85 crore.