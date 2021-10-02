MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market breaks 5-week winning streak on weak global cues

Here are the highlights from the week gone by

October 02, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
After hitting record highs in the previous week, the market witnessed selling pressure in the week ended October 1 amid weak global cues and also broke the 5-week gaining momentum and posted biggest weekly fall in the last 5 months.
Indian market witnessed selling pressure in the week gone by amid weak global cues. The weekly fall also marked the end of a five-week winning streak for benchmark indices. Here are the highlights from the week gone by:
In the last week, BSE Sensex lost 1,282.89 points (2.13 percent) to close at 58,765.58, while the Nifty50 fell 321.2 points (1.79 percent) to close at 17,532 levels. However, for the month of September the Sensex and Nifty added nearly 3 percent each.
Last week, BSE Sensex lost 1,282.89 points (2.13 percent) to close at 58,765.58, while the Nifty50 fell 321.2 points (1.79 percent) to close at 17,532 levels. In September, Sensex and Nifty added nearly 3 percent each.
The BSE Large-cap Index shed 1.6 percent dragged by the Tech Mahindra, HDFC Asset Management Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv. However, Tata Motors - DVR, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, HPCL, IOC and ONGC were among major gainers.
BSE Largecap index shed 1.6 percent dragged by the Tech Mahindra, HDFC Asset Management Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Asian Paints, Interglobe Aviation and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Tata Motors - DVR, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, HPCL, IOC and ONGC were among major gainers.
BSE Mid-cap Index ended flat. IDBI Bank, Tata Power Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, GMR Infrastructure, Canara Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, AU Small Finance Bank, JSW Energy rose 10-28 percent. However, Mphasis, Mindtree, Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Balkrishna Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Page Industries were among major losers.
BSE Midcap index ended flat. IDBI Bank, Tata Power Company, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Oil India, GMR Infrastructure, Canara Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, AU Small Finance Bank, JSW Energy rose 10-28 percent. However, Mphasis, Mindtree, Cummins India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Balkrishna Industries, Tata Consumer Products and Page Industries suffered losses.
The BSE Small-cap index was up 0.7 percent. Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Triveni Turbine, Nelco, Brightcom Group, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Glycols, HLV, Yamini Investments, Gujarat Alkalies, Patel Engineering and Trident were among major gainers, while Gold Line International Finvest, New Delhi Television, JBF Industries, Virtual Global Education, Kesoram Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Opto Circuits (India) and Birlasoft were among major losers.
BSE Smallcap index was up 0.7 percent. Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Triveni Turbine, Nelco, Brightcom Group, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, IL&FS Transportation Networks, India Glycols, HLV, Yamini Investments, Gujarat Alkalies, Patel Engineering and Trident were among major gainers, while Gold Line International Finvest, New Delhi Television, JBF Industries, Virtual Global Education, Kesoram Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Opto Circuits (India) and Birlasoft were among major losers.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints in the last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and NTPC, added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints last week. On the other hand, Reliance Industries and NTPC added the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT index underperform other indices with a loss of 6 percent, however, Nifty PSU Bank and Energy indices added 6 percent.
Among sectors, Nifty IT index underperform other indices with a loss of 6 percent, however, Nifty PSU Bank and Energy indices added 6 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,092.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 4,305.4 crore. However, in the month of September, the FIIs bought equities worth of Rs 913.77 crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 5,948.85 crore.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,092.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,305.4 crore. However, in September, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 913.77 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,948.85 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee declined 43 paise to finish at 74.12 on October 1 against its September 24 closing of 73.69.
Last week, the Indian rupee declined 43 paise to finish at 74.12 on October 1 against its September 24 closing of 73.69.
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Oct 2, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.