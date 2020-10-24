172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|market-bounces-back-on-fiis-support-better-earnings-rupee-slips-further-6007651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market bounces back on FIIs support, better earnings; rupee slips further

This week, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40,685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,930.4 levels.

Rakesh Patil
Market regained the losses made in the last week as it rose over 1 percent for the week ended October 23 supported by the in-line September quarter numbers from the India Inc and likely US stimulus announcement ahead of the US presidential election, however the rising Covid cases remained the investors’ concern.

The market regained losses made last week and rose over 1 percent for the week ended October 23 supported by in-line September quarter numbers from the India Inc and likely US stimulus announcement ahead of the US presidential election. However, rising COVID cases remained a concern.

Last week, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11930.4 levels.

This week, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40,685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,930.4 levels.

BSE Small-cap index added 2.3 percent. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Sagar Cements, Magma Fincorp, PC Jeweller, Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose over 25 percent, while losers included Ramco System, Patel Engineering Company, Persistent Systems and MEP Infrastructure Developers.

BSE Smallcap index added 2.3 percent. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Sagar Cements, Magma Fincorp, PC Jeweller, Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose over 25 percent, while losers included Ramco System, Patel Engineering Company, Persistent Systems and MEP Infrastructure Developers.

Markets - Image: Reuters

BSE Midcap Index jumped 2.4 percent supported by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Fashion, Vodafone Idea and Aditya Birla Capital, while losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Endurance Technologies, Bayer CropScience and Jubilant Foodworks.

The BSE Large-cap Index was up 1.4 percent led by the Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, DLF and Bharti Airtel, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Lupin and Divis Laboratories.

The BSE Largecap index was up 1.4 percent led by Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, DLF and Bharti Airtel, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Lupin and Divis Laboratories.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ICICI Bank, while Reliance Industries and TCS lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ICICI Bank, while Reliance Industries and TCS lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,375.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,800.22 crore. However, in the month of October till now, FIIs bought equities worth of 13,564.74 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,800.22 crore.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,375.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,800.22 crore. So far in October, FIIs bought equities worth of 13,564.74 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,800.22 crore.

On the sectoral front, BSE Realty Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 9 percent followed by BSE Metal (up 5.3%), BSE Power (up 4.3%), while BSE Energy Index shed 1.6 percent.

On the sectoral front, BSE Realty Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 9 percent followed by BSE Metal (up 5.3%), BSE Power (up 4.3%), while BSE Energy Index shed 1.6 percent.

Representative image

On Weekly basis, the Indian rupee slipped further by 24 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.60 per dollar on October 23, against its October 16 closing of 73.34 per dollar.

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 08:26 am

tags #Market Edge

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.