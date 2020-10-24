Market bounces back on FIIs support, better earnings; rupee slips further

This week, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40,685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,930.4 levels. Rakesh Patil The market regained losses made last week and rose over 1 percent for the week ended October 23 supported by in-line September quarter numbers from the India Inc and likely US stimulus announcement ahead of the US presidential election. However, rising COVID cases remained a concern. This week, BSE Sensex rose 702.52 points or 1.75 percent to close at 40,685.50, while the Nifty50 added 167.95 points or 1.42 percent to end at 11,930.4 levels. BSE Smallcap index added 2.3 percent. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Sagar Cements, Magma Fincorp, PC Jeweller, Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose over 25 percent, while losers included Ramco System, Patel Engineering Company, Persistent Systems and MEP Infrastructure Developers. BSE Midcap Index jumped 2.4 percent supported by Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla Fashion, Vodafone Idea and Aditya Birla Capital, while losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Endurance Technologies, Bayer CropScience and Jubilant Foodworks. The BSE Largecap index was up 1.4 percent led by Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, DLF and Bharti Airtel, while losers were Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Lupin and Divis Laboratories. On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ICICI Bank, while Reliance Industries and TCS lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,375.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 7,800.22 crore. So far in October, FIIs bought equities worth of 13,564.74 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,800.22 crore. On the sectoral front, BSE Realty Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 9 percent followed by BSE Metal (up 5.3%), BSE Power (up 4.3%), while BSE Energy Index shed 1.6 percent. On Weekly basis, the Indian rupee slipped further by 24 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.60 per dollar on October 23, against its October 16 closing of 73.34 per dollar. First Published on Oct 24, 2020 08:26 am