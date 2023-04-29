Market bounces back on FII support, better corporate earnings; rupee gains

1/9 The Indian market erased previous week losses and ended with 2.5 percent gain in week ended April 28 ignoring volatile global markets. Equity markets showed strength on the back of FII support, mostly better corporate earnings so far, and falling crude oil prices.

2/9 In this week, BSE Sensex added 1457.38 points or 2.44 percent to close at 61,112.44, while Nifty50 gained 440.95 points or 2.50 percent to finish at 18,065.

3/9 BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.6 percent with Adani Power, L&T Technology Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Persistent Systems and CRISIL rose 10-12 percent.

4/9 The BSE Large-cap Index added 2.5 percent supported by Zomato, Indus Towers, Tata Consumer Products, Punjab National Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank of India, Nestle India and Siemens.

5/9 The BSE Small-cap index added 2.4 percent. Rail Vikas Nigam, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Indiabulls Real Estate, SVP Global Textiles, Jai Balaji Industries, Future Consumer, GE T&D India, Gujarat Industries Power, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, GRM Overseas and Astra Microwave Products added 20-39 percent. On the other hand, Brightcom Group, AAVAS Financiers, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, Pennar Industries, Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries, MPS, Meghmani Finechem, V2 Retail and Lancer Containers Lines fell 8-22 percent.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries lost the most of their marketcap (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.).

7/9 All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty PSU Bank index added 7.3 percent, Realty up 5 percent, Infra index up 3.6 percent and Information Technology up 3.3 percent.

8/9 The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers in the week ended April 28 as they bought equities worth Rs 5,395.13 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,874.25 crore. In the month of April, FIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,711.80 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 2,216.57 crore.