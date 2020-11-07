Market bounces back, gains over 5% amid positive global cues & FII buying

On Weekly basis, the Indian ended lower against the US dollar. Rakesh Patil Market erased previous week losses and bounced back sharply supported by the global cues including outcome of US elections, better earnings from the India Inc and strong FII buying. Last week, BSE Sensex rose 2,278.99 points or 5.75 percent to close at 41,893.06, while the Nifty50 jumped 621.1 points or 5.33 percent to end at 12,263.50 levels. The BSE Largecap Index surged 5.2 percent supported by the IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv, while Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Industries and Vedanta were among major losers. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. BSE Midcap Index was up 3.3 percent led by the Shriram Transport Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, RBL Bank, JSPL and Steel Authority of India, while losers were Godrej Properties, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Future Retail. BSE Smallcap index added 2.2 percent with CARE Ratings, Apollo Pipes, Gayatri Projects and Fineotex Chemical rose over 25 percent, while Suzlon Energy, Laurus Labs, Reliance Power, OnMobile Global and Just Dial lost over 10 percent. On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media. On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 12 percent followed by Nifty Bank (up 12%), Nifty PSU Bank (up 94%), while Nifty Realty Index down 0.55 percent. In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,399.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,789.86 crore. On Weekly basis, the Indian ended lower against the US dollar. It closed at 74.20 per dollar on November 6, against its October 29 closing of 74.11 per dollar. First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:27 am