172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|market-bounces-back-gains-over-5-amid-positive-global-cues-fii-buying-6082141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market bounces back, gains over 5% amid positive global cues & FII buying

On Weekly basis, the Indian ended lower against the US dollar.

Rakesh Patil
Market erased previous week losses and bounced back sharply supported by the global cues including outcome of US elections, better earnings from the India Inc and strong FII buying.

Market erased previous week losses and bounced back sharply supported by the global cues including outcome of US elections, better earnings from the India Inc and strong FII buying.

Last week, BSE Sensex rose 2,278.99 points or 5.75 percent to close at 41,893.06, while the Nifty50 jumped 621.1 points or 5.33 percent to end at 12,263.50 levels.

Last week, BSE Sensex rose 2,278.99 points or 5.75 percent to close at 41,893.06, while the Nifty50 jumped 621.1 points or 5.33 percent to end at 12,263.50 levels.

The BSE Large-cap Index surged 5.2 percent supported by the IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv, while Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Industries and Vedanta were among major losers. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

The BSE Largecap Index surged 5.2 percent supported by the IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv, while Ambuja Cements, Bharti Infratel, Reliance Industries and Vedanta were among major losers. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

BSE Mid-cap Index was up 3.3 percent led by the Shriram Transport Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, RBL Bank, JSPL and Steel Authority of India, while losers were Godrej Properties, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Future Retail.

BSE Midcap Index was up 3.3 percent led by the Shriram Transport Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, RBL Bank, JSPL and Steel Authority of India, while losers were Godrej Properties, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Future Retail.

BSE Small-cap index added 2.2 percent with CARE Ratings, Apollo Pipes, Gayatri Projects and Fineotex Chemical rose over 25 percent, while Suzlon Energy, Laurus Labs, Reliance Power, OnMobile Global and Just Dial lost over 10 percent.

BSE Smallcap index added 2.2 percent with CARE Ratings, Apollo Pipes, Gayatri Projects and Fineotex Chemical rose over 25 percent, while Suzlon Energy, Laurus Labs, Reliance Power, OnMobile Global and Just Dial lost over 10 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India lost most of their market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 12 percent followed by Nifty Bank (up 12%), Nifty PSU Bank (up 94%), while Nifty Realty Index down 0.55 percent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank Index outperformed other indices with a gain of over 12 percent followed by Nifty Bank (up 12%), Nifty PSU Bank (up 94%), while Nifty Realty Index down 0.55 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,399.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,789.86 crore.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,399.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,789.86 crore.

Representative image

On Weekly basis, the Indian ended lower against the US dollar. It closed at 74.20 per dollar on November 6, against its October 29 closing of 74.11 per dollar.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Market Edge

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.