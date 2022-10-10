Macro data, earnings, Fed minutes to dictate market trend this week: Experts

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities | The upcoming week is going to be a roller-coaster ride as a host of important events are slated to release. Markets across the globe will be dominated by the FOMC’s minutes that will be released next week. While global investors will keenly monitor inflation figures in the US and China, Indian CPI print will be a key domestic factor to watch out for. Further, Indian IT companies will kick start the quarterly results season. The Nifty ended the week marginally above 1%. Following a hefty battering from 18,100 levels a few weeks ago, it appears that the bulls are finally making a comeback. The bulls are expected to maintain 17,000 for the month of October before attempting to retest at 18,100. Short-term resistance is positioned at 17,500 levels.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities | Technically speaking, the downside risk for the Nifty is now seen limited at the make-or-break support at 17017 mark. We expect Nifty bulls to aim for the 17,500-17,707 zone in the near term.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One | Since the Nifty has managed to surpass 17,200 and is maintaining its position above this, 17,200 – 17,000 now becomes a sacrosanct zone for the market. Additionally, we can now observe yet another technical indicator i.e. positive crossover in daily ‘RSI-Smoothened’ is likely to provide a helping hand for bulls. If the global market supports us, we being the stronger market is likely to continue in the upward direction. As far as levels are concerned, 17,400 - 17,500 - 17,650 are to be seen as immediate hurdles for our benchmark index. We advise traders to remain sanguine and looking at the placement of the Nifty Midcap 50 index, it’s better to keep focusing on stock-specific moves. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Participants will be eyeing important macroeconomic data such as the IIP, CPI and WPI numbers for cues this week. The week also marks the beginning of the earnings season with IT majors like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro announcing their numbers along with two other heavyweights like Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank during the week. The performance of US markets, FII trends, and movement in currency and crude will also remain on their radar. Recovery in global indices, especially the US, has triggered the recent rebound but the lack of sustainability in the move is causing excessive volatility. However, we feel domestic factors like earnings and macroeconomic data may take the front seat and dictate the trend ahead. On the benchmark front, the 16,800-17,100 zone would act as a cushion for the Nifty while a rebound towards the 17,580-17,900 zone may attract profit taking again. Rakesh Patil

The market rebounded with over 1 percent gain, breaking three weeks of losing streak, in a highly volatile week ended October 7 amid mixed global cues and a depreciating rupee. The BSE Sensex climbed 764.37 points or 1.33 percent to close at 58,191.29, while the Nifty50 added 220.3 points or 1.28 percent to end at 17,314.65 levels at the close on Friday.| The trend is expected to remain positive as long as the Nifty sustains above 17300. On the higher end, the 17,600-17,700 zone may act as a resistance, whereas, on the lower end, support is visible at 17,200. The Bank Nifty remained volatile throughout the day. However, the index has managed to sustain above 50-day EMA on the daily chart. The RSI is entering a bullish crossover. Over the short term, the index may move towards 40,000. On the lower end, support is visible at 38,500.